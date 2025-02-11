It came all the way down to a late fourth-quarter push from Little Rock, but a historic Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball losing streak just got longer Tuesday as the Redhawks lost 60-52 to make it 12 consecutive losses.

On Day 40 since their last victory, the Redhawks kept it a one-possession game for most of the second half after a massive 10-0 run to take the lead in the second, even holding a fourth-quarter lead, but that wasn’t enough.

The loss drops Southeast to 4-20 for the year, with a 2-13 record in the Ohio Valley Conference heading into the final five games of the conference slate and the final three home games of the year beginning this weekend.

For Little Rock, the Trojans now tout a 13-11 record overall, with an 11-4 record maintaining their position of fourth in the OVC going into the final leg of the season with a conference tournament bid guaranteed.

Against No. 4 Little Rock in some midweek madness, it seemed as if Southeast had the Trojans’ number coming into the fourth, building a 3-point lead after Ainaya Williams laid in a wide-open bucket on the cut, but the response from UALR was damning.

Down 47-44 with six minutes left, Little Rock entered a 13-0 run that culminated in it taking a resounding edge into the final moments, with the Redhawks themselves going scoreless over the next five minutes.