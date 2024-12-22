All sections
SportsDecember 22, 2024

Redhawks WBB crush Cougars for first OVC win

Redhawks WBB secure their first Ohio Valley Conference win under coach Briley Palmer, defeating SIUE Cougars 67-61. Key plays included strong rebounds and crucial threes by Jariyah Williamson.

Justin Trovillion
SEMO's Jariyah Williamson dribbles down the court during the Saturday, December 21 game between the Redhawks and SIUE at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Jariyah Williamson dribbles down the court during the Saturday, December 21 game between the Redhawks and SIUE at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Carrie Trovillion ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

First-year head coach Briley Palmer earned her first Ohio Valley Conference win on Saturday afternoon as her Redhawks women’s basketball team defeated the SIUE Cougars 67-61.

The Redhawks went down 4-0 early, but a 12-2 run put SEMO up 12-6 and forced the Cougar into a timeout. Offensive rebounds and fast-break offense, combined with holding SIUE to 21% shooting, gave the Redhawks a 20-10 lead after one quarter.

The Cougars came back swinging in the second quarter. Three straight threes brought the lead down to one, and SEMO called a timeout.

The Redhawks got SIUE’s threes under control and held onto the lead to take a 30-25 halftime lead. Palmer said her team did not panic because of the mindset they have been practicing.

“We’ve been tricking ourselves into the mindset lately to pretend we're down 15 as soon as we enter the arena. We play better when we’re coming back so I think that was already kind of in the cards,” Palmer said. “Then when we get into a one-point game, we already have that mindset. We fight like we're down 15 every point and I think that helped in this game.”

The SEMO offense did enough in the third quarter to maintain a 46-43 lead at the end but it was the other areas where the Redhawks excelled. The rebounds, steals and minimal turnovers helped SEMO stay in the lead despite SIUE having chances to take it.

Palmer said those things were huge when it came down to who wanted the win more.

“It’s been a long semester and we’re 1-1 in the conference after we've been through all the adversities you could imagine. But we're building a culture here and if our kids had thrown in the hat, we would have been in real trouble,” Palmer said. “They’re still believing, and I think through all of this our kids still trust the process and trust what we're doing here to build that culture. It’s not easy, but they stuck it out and saw what happens when you trust it.”

SIUE tied the game at 55-55 before Jariyah Williamson hit back-to-back threes to take the lead back and force the Cougars to start the fouling game. The Redhawks sank all their free throws and held on to earn the OVC victory.

Williams said it felt good to deliver in such a big way when her team needed it.

“I think my coach trusted me at that moment and I’ve been putting in the work for those opportunities,” Williamson said. “When the defense stepped back I just took the shot I had.”

SEMO will have one more game in 2024 on New Year’s Eve when they take on William Woods University at noon at the Show Me Center.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

