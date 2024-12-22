Redhawks WBB crush Cougars for first OVC win

First-year head coach Briley Palmer earned her first Ohio Valley Conference win on Saturday afternoon as her Redhawks women’s basketball team defeated the SIUE Cougars 67-61.

The Redhawks went down 4-0 early, but a 12-2 run put SEMO up 12-6 and forced the Cougar into a timeout. Offensive rebounds and fast-break offense, combined with holding SIUE to 21% shooting, gave the Redhawks a 20-10 lead after one quarter.

The Cougars came back swinging in the second quarter. Three straight threes brought the lead down to one, and SEMO called a timeout.

The Redhawks got SIUE’s threes under control and held onto the lead to take a 30-25 halftime lead. Palmer said her team did not panic because of the mindset they have been practicing.

“We’ve been tricking ourselves into the mindset lately to pretend we're down 15 as soon as we enter the arena. We play better when we’re coming back so I think that was already kind of in the cards,” Palmer said. “Then when we get into a one-point game, we already have that mindset. We fight like we're down 15 every point and I think that helped in this game.”

The SEMO offense did enough in the third quarter to maintain a 46-43 lead at the end but it was the other areas where the Redhawks excelled. The rebounds, steals and minimal turnovers helped SEMO stay in the lead despite SIUE having chances to take it.