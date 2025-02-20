“I thought we did a really good job with fouling,” Palmer said. “As far as the whole game goes, we only had five fouls at halftime, and as you know us, we tend to foul too much. So I think limiting the fouls and things like that was huge as well.”

The Redhawks started the game on a 24-2 run by burying the Leathernecks with six three-pointers. Best scored 10 points in the first quarter to provide SEMO with a first-half cushion, as the Redhawks entered halftime leading 34-19.

“I think that we just took rhythm shots,” Palmer said. “I think that we took good shots. I think that we made them have to guard longer than we normally do because we're always trying to fight back and things like that. But I thought we were very patient, and so it gets you that lead, and then you got to build on that.”

That cushion was put to the test in the second half, as Redhawks failed to find the basket throughout the third quarter. The Leathernecks clawed back to a single digit deficit, trailing SEMO 36-31 entering the final period.

The Leathernecks outscored the Redhawks in each of the final three quarters, but SEMO never trailed.

“This group knows what to do,” Palmer said. “We didn't change. We kind of stuck to what we had as the plan, and didn't get much into the other offensive side of things, like we do switching things up. We kind of stayed true to what we had worked on the last couple of days, and I think that was huge.”

SEMO hosts in-state rival Lindenwood for the final home game of the 2024-25 season. The Lions are tied with Tennessee Tech for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a 15-2 conference record.

“I think it'd be like the perfect story if I'm being honest,” McCully said. “I mean for senior night, coming off this good win, ending off the season early, taking out No. 1, I think it would be beautiful.”