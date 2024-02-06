All sections
SportsMarch 10, 2025

Redhawks secure series win with strong pitching and late-game heroics against Skyhawks

SEMO Redhawks clinch a series win over UT Martin Skyhawks with stellar pitching and late-game rallies. Despite a narrow 6-5 loss on Sunday, they dominated Saturday's doubleheader with 1-0 and 6-1 victories.

Justin Trovillion
SEMO's Brittany Affolter talks to the first base coach during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Addisyn Martinie waits on the ball during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Sydney Melton (right) crosses the plate after a home run during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Sydney Melton hits a home run during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Brooklyn Saysoff watches the pitch from third during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Sydney Dennis takes an at-bat during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Sydney Dennis looks on from second during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Gracie Luna watches the batter from first during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Brooklyn Saysoff stands on second base during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Tori Bradley behind the plate during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Addisyn Martinie warms up for an at-bat during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
SEMO's Elliott Stinson pitches the ball during the Saturday, March 8, game between the Redhawks and UT Martin at the Southeast Softball Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The SEMO softball team went 2-1 in a weekend series against the UT Martin Skyhawks in both teams' Ohio Valley Conference opener at the Southeast Softball Complex.

The Redhawks won both games of the Saturday doubleheader by scores of 1-0 and 6-1 before falling just short on Sunday 6-5. SEMO head coach Mark Redburn said while a series win is good, the team wants more wins and believes they can achieve more wins.

“I'm always about being greedy and trying to sweep the series, but we just didn't get off to a very good start Sunday,” Redburn said. “I liked how we fought back and battled toward the end and that's what we've been talking about with this team. We just got into too big of a hole here early on.”

The Redhawks were down 6-0 in Sunday’s game before battling back in the sixth and seventh innings. Brooklyn Saysoff reached first on a fielder's choice and brought up Gracie Luna who knocked a ball out for a two-run home run. The seventh began with a Madison Winkler walk followed by a single from Sydney Dennis. Saysoff came back up with a single scoring both Winkler and Dennis, before Luna brought home Saysoff after a Skyhawks error.

Redburn said the fight shown was great to see, especially with some players from the bench coming in to play.

“We're still looking for people that can fill whatever that role may be, whether it's a starter or whether it's coming in off the bench. Being able to have a good at bat, or being able to play defensively,” Redburn said. “We're still going to try to find some opportunities, especially in games like this, where we can do some of those things. But absolutely, that's always a good sign when people come in and it certainly catches my eye when they play the game the right way, whether it's at the plate or in the field.”

Both games on Saturday were great performances by the Redhawks pitchers as the Skyhawks only managed one across the games. Delaney Kell earned the win in relief for Maddie Carney, with the pitchers splitting the 1-0 10 inning first game, won by a Saysoff RBI. Tegan Livesay earned the win in the second game and Elliott Stinson was handed the loss on Sunday.

Redburn said it was good to get to see several of his pitchers throughout the weekend and gauge where each of them is.

“We did a good job of coming out of the gate on Saturday. Today with Elliot, she didn't pitch at all last year, she was hurt, so we're still in that phase where we're trying to get her some innings and get her some work,” Redburn said. “She's certainly going to be a big, big factor for us as we go through the season and throughout her career. We're just trying to get those starters in there and find out who can start those games for us and who can come in and close out games for us.”

The Redhawks have two midweek non-conference games with Central Arkansas and Arkansas-Pine Bluff before returning to OVC play next weekend at Western Illinois.

