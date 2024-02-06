“We're still looking for people that can fill whatever that role may be, whether it's a starter or whether it's coming in off the bench. Being able to have a good at bat, or being able to play defensively,” Redburn said. “We're still going to try to find some opportunities, especially in games like this, where we can do some of those things. But absolutely, that's always a good sign when people come in and it certainly catches my eye when they play the game the right way, whether it's at the plate or in the field.”

Both games on Saturday were great performances by the Redhawks pitchers as the Skyhawks only managed one across the games. Delaney Kell earned the win in relief for Maddie Carney, with the pitchers splitting the 1-0 10 inning first game, won by a Saysoff RBI. Tegan Livesay earned the win in the second game and Elliott Stinson was handed the loss on Sunday.

Redburn said it was good to get to see several of his pitchers throughout the weekend and gauge where each of them is.

“We did a good job of coming out of the gate on Saturday. Today with Elliot, she didn't pitch at all last year, she was hurt, so we're still in that phase where we're trying to get her some innings and get her some work,” Redburn said. “She's certainly going to be a big, big factor for us as we go through the season and throughout her career. We're just trying to get those starters in there and find out who can start those games for us and who can come in and close out games for us.”

The Redhawks have two midweek non-conference games with Central Arkansas and Arkansas-Pine Bluff before returning to OVC play next weekend at Western Illinois.