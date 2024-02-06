“It’s just the little things we're talking about, do we want to be in the games? Do we want to have a chance to win games? If we do, we will take care of the ball, we'll value those possessions, and we will stick to the game plan,” Palmer said. “That's just something that we've struggled with all year. Things will be going right, we'll kind of do our gameplan. Then when it gets tough, we kind of become undisciplined, and those are the times you've got to do the things that discipline takes.”

The third quarter began with a 5-0 run by SEMO to close the gap to ten but the teams traded baskets to keep the lead at around 11. Another scoring drought by the Redhawks kept them from keeping the lead small as Lindenwood extended their lead to 55-35 after three.

McCully created a solo 8-0 in the fourth but the gap was too large to overcome as the Lions cruised to the big win. Palmer said it was tough for her seniors to lose their final game in Cape Girardeau because they have meant a lot for her first year as head coach.

“They’re just a group of loyal kids that have stuck it out and have done all they could. We started late in the game for putting a team together but they trusted in me and my vision, and I just really appreciate that,” Palmer said.

SEMO finishes the season with a road trip to SIUE and Eastern Illinois with a chance to still make the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Redhawks square off with the Cougars on Thursday at 5 p.m.