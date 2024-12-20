All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 20, 2024

Redhawks pounced by Panthers to start OVC slate

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks fell to Eastern Illinois Panthers 71-55 in their Ohio Valley Conference opener. Freshman Zoe Best led SEMO with 19 points, but EIU's Macy McGlone's double-double sealed the win.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Southeast Missouri State guard Zoe Best drives to the basket while defended by Eastern Illinois, and former Redhawk, Kiyley Flowers, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State guard Zoe Best drives to the basket while defended by Eastern Illinois, and former Redhawk, Kiyley Flowers, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State opened the Ohio Valley Conference slate of the season with a 71-55 loss against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Show Me Center.

Freshman Zoe Best led the Redhawks with 19 points on 7 of 18 shooting. Both Indiya Bowen and Skylar Barnes scored 10 points each for SEMO.

It was quite the bounce back game for Best, who previously scored six points and missed all seven shots from the arc on Monday against Missouri State.

“I feel like if I miss my first couple shots, I get in my head, and then I get down on myself,” Best said. “Just being able to bounce back and just being a three-level player, like on the defensive end, on the offensive end, being able to score, being able to pass, being able to do whatever my team needs at that time. Tonight, I feel like I did better. If my shot wasn't hitting, to make the right pass and if my shot was hitting to keep shooting.”

The Panthers were led by Macy McGlone’s 17 points, followed by 13 points from Tiny Lewis, 11 points from Sydney-James Desroaches, and 10 points from Alex Rouse. McGlone also grabbed 18 rebounds for the game’s only double-double.

Former Redhawk Kiyley Flowers made her return to the Show Me Center as a member of the Panthers. Flowers scored two points but grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.

The Panthers out-rebounded the Redhawks 43-24 and made four more free throws than SEMO with 10 more attempts.

The Redhawks made two more three- pointers than the Panthers but most of those baskets came at the bottom half of the fourth quarter.

“Just because it's a quick shot, that's not that doesn't mean it's bad shot,” SEMO head coach Briley Palmer said. There's quick bad shots, and then there's quick shots. We were taking quick shots at the end, which is timely.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Despite missing all six of their three-point attempts, the Redhawks only trailed the Panthers 8-5 after the first quarter.

The Panthers took control of the game with a 12-0 run to start the second quarter with a 20-5 lead with five minutes remaining in the half.

It took SEMO 11 attempts to make its first three-point basket, courtesy of Lexi McCully, and went into halftime down 29-17.

“At the beginning, we were open and we were hesitant,” Palmer said.

The Panthers stretched their lead to 20 in the midst of a 10-3 run late in the third quarter and maintained that pace through the fourth quarter.

At one point in the fourth quarter, both SEMO and EIU each made three baskets from the three-point line. The difference was the Redhawks attempted 20 shots while the Panthers put up 10.

The Redhawks picked it up within the final minutes of the game, making four of their final eight attempts, but it was too little too late.

“We're not a bad three-point shooting team,” Palmer said. “When we hit, we are going to hit, and it just takes some time with it.”

SEMO will remain home on Saturday, Dec. 21, as the Redhawks welcome the Cougars of SIUE.

“We've got to be aggressive defensively,” Palmer said. “I don't know exactly the ingredients for that with our bunch yet, because you don't want to start gambling so early and then having something where you build a hole for yourself.”

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 19
Wessell, Jackson wrestling surge at Missouri/Illinois Challe...
SportsDec. 19
Phoenix Beal's uphill battle: transforming Zalma basketball ...
SportsDec. 18
Redhawks' 3-point shooting cause for concern entering confer...
SportsDec. 18
Rams dominate Hawks 87-47, end eight-game losing streak agai...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kelly makes big splash in first home wrestling dual meet
SportsDec. 18
Kelly makes big splash in first home wrestling dual meet
Longtime baseball coach tabbed to replace retiring Jackson athletic director
SportsDec. 17
Longtime baseball coach tabbed to replace retiring Jackson athletic director
Oak Ridge hoops defeat Crystal City for first win of season
SportsDec. 17
Oak Ridge hoops defeat Crystal City for first win of season
Notre Dame GBB bounces back, hands Chaffee first loss 50-42
SportsDec. 17
Notre Dame GBB bounces back, hands Chaffee first loss 50-42
Brendan Terry’s 17 points leads SEMO to win over SMWC in OVC tuneup
SportsDec. 16
Brendan Terry’s 17 points leads SEMO to win over SMWC in OVC tuneup
COLUMN: St. Vincent's 99-point win a once in a lifetime anomaly
SportsDec. 16
COLUMN: St. Vincent's 99-point win a once in a lifetime anomaly
3-point woes plague Redhawks in women's defeat to Missouri State 
SportsDec. 16
3-point woes plague Redhawks in women's defeat to Missouri State 
Cape Central state champion swimmer Sydney Ringwald signs with Florida Gulf Coast
SportsDec. 16
Cape Central state champion swimmer Sydney Ringwald signs with Florida Gulf Coast
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy