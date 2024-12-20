Redhawks pounced by Panthers to start OVC slate

Southeast Missouri State opened the Ohio Valley Conference slate of the season with a 71-55 loss against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Show Me Center.

Freshman Zoe Best led the Redhawks with 19 points on 7 of 18 shooting. Both Indiya Bowen and Skylar Barnes scored 10 points each for SEMO.

It was quite the bounce back game for Best, who previously scored six points and missed all seven shots from the arc on Monday against Missouri State.

“I feel like if I miss my first couple shots, I get in my head, and then I get down on myself,” Best said. “Just being able to bounce back and just being a three-level player, like on the defensive end, on the offensive end, being able to score, being able to pass, being able to do whatever my team needs at that time. Tonight, I feel like I did better. If my shot wasn't hitting, to make the right pass and if my shot was hitting to keep shooting.”

The Panthers were led by Macy McGlone’s 17 points, followed by 13 points from Tiny Lewis, 11 points from Sydney-James Desroaches, and 10 points from Alex Rouse. McGlone also grabbed 18 rebounds for the game’s only double-double.

Former Redhawk Kiyley Flowers made her return to the Show Me Center as a member of the Panthers. Flowers scored two points but grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.

The Panthers out-rebounded the Redhawks 43-24 and made four more free throws than SEMO with 10 more attempts.

The Redhawks made two more three- pointers than the Panthers but most of those baskets came at the bottom half of the fourth quarter.

“Just because it's a quick shot, that's not that doesn't mean it's bad shot,” SEMO head coach Briley Palmer said. There's quick bad shots, and then there's quick shots. We were taking quick shots at the end, which is timely.”