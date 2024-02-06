A big push down the stretch gave Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball its fifth consecutive victory Saturday night as it stunned Southern Indiana on the road, rallying to win 79-74 and end an unruly push from the Screaming Eagles.

Though Southeast was far and away ranked higher within the league than USI, the Eagles came out the gate roaring and kept the Redhawks at bay for most of the first half and even into the second half.

With a chance at taking the lead and then tying the game, Braxton Jones of USI missed the open 3-pointer, got his board on the wing and then smoked the tying layup right under the basket, ending what almost became a magical night on the flattest of notes.

Leading by 6, Southern Indiana held SEMO, now 15-10 and 10-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference, to a disappointing first half with a back-and-forth affair teetering toward the hosts at 36-35.

But how the Redhawks responded, led by Brendan Terry and Teddy Washington Jr., is what put the bow on a championship-level comeback and solidified their standing as the top team in the conference – a three-way tie as it stands.

Those two each put up 17 points in the victory, with the sensational Indiana State transfer Rob Martin adding another 15 while Braxton Stacker’s 16 added a major presence off the bench.

The bread and butter for Southeast, Washington Jr. continues to put up All-OVC level performances, and a 7-rebound, plus-12 night on the floor made him a can’t-miss talent as he helped will SEMO out of a slump and into an all-important road victory.

Hitting the final two free throws to make it a 5-point game in the final three seconds was the icing on the cake for Washington Jr., turning off the lights in Evansville as the Redhawks came through for a fifth consecutive victory.