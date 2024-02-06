All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsMarch 17, 2025

Redhawks MBB point guard Rob Martin entering transfer portal

Following a historic junior campaign, SEMO star point guard Rob Martin will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Martin was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference performer in 2024-25.

Kaiden Karper avatar
Kaiden Karper
SEMO point guard Rob Martin looks for an open teammate against SIUE during the OVC Tournament finals on Saturday, Mar. 8, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
SEMO point guard Rob Martin looks for an open teammate against SIUE during the OVC Tournament finals on Saturday, Mar. 8, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball point guard Rob Martin is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told League Ready on Sunday, Mar. 16.

One of the nation’s premier mid-major players, Martin was a 2024-25 first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection and one of the top candidates for Conference Player of the Year honors this past season. The star junior paced the team with 14.8 points per game and 4.5 assists per game, while also posting a team-high 82.8-percent free throw rate through all 33 games.

Martin, known for his selfless high assist rate, also led the league in total assists (147) and assist/turnover margin en route to helping propel the Redhawks to an OVC Tournament runner-up finish and the program’s first outright regular-season OVC championship in program history.

The point guard shined on the big stage too, earning OVC All-Tournament team honors after dropping a game-high 21 points against Little Rock in the semifinals and a team-high 18 against SIUE in the championship game. Martin was also remarkable down the entire stretch, averaging 19.7 points and 5.1 assists per game in the final 13 contests of the season.

"I'm going to miss Coach (Brad Korn) just bringing us up and giving us the confidence to go out there and play SEMO basketball, which we did this whole season," Martin said after the loss to SIUE in the conference title game on Saturday, Mar. 8. "It was a great season for me and the guys, and I appreciate everybody that's been there."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Should Martin not return to Cape Girardeau for the 2025-26 season, he will attend the third school of his college career after transferring from Indiana State University to SEMO in 2023.

The 2025 NCAA men's basketball transfer portal window officially opens on Monday, Mar. 24, and closes on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

What it means for SEMO:

After riding the emotional high of an all-time season, SEMO suffers one tough blow after losing its top playmaker and the engine of the team. The St. Louis product was the Redhawks’ leading scorer in back-to-back seasons and one of the most productive all-around players in the conference.

Should Martin officially transfer from SEMO, the Redhawks will lose two starters from this past season, with first-team All-OVC guard Teddy Washington Jr. (graduation) being the other. Key returners for next season include second-team All-OVC forward Brendan Terry, junior Braxton Stacker, junior Troy Cole Jr., and sophomore BJ Ward.

Despite the key loss, Korn, who was named the 2024-25 OVC Coach of the Year, has proven to recruit and develop players at a very high level in recent years, with Martin being a textbook example.

Advertisement
Related
SportsMar. 17
St. Louis Blues dominate Ducks 7-2 with rapid-fire goals
SportsMar. 17
Small-school standouts recognized on All-Conference lists 
SportsMar. 16
Emotional state run comes to close as Skyline rallies back t...
SportsMar. 15
‘He’s a great leader:’ Cooper Rhodes bringing more than a un...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Rebuilding with promise: Scott City softball's fresh start after 20-win season
SportsMar. 15
Rebuilding with promise: Scott City softball's fresh start after 20-win season
Jackson baseball preview 2025: ‘We’ve got unfinished business’
SportsMar. 14
Jackson baseball preview 2025: ‘We’ve got unfinished business’
Rubel’s big break sees St. Vincent girls knock off Tipton, advance to title game
SportsMar. 14
Rubel’s big break sees St. Vincent girls knock off Tipton, advance to title game
Redhawks catcher Liam Forsyth earns his wings with home run
SportsMar. 14
Redhawks catcher Liam Forsyth earns his wings with home run
‘He’s one tough dude’: Redhawk baseball’s Caleb Corbin looking good as new on diamond
SportsMar. 13
‘He’s one tough dude’: Redhawk baseball’s Caleb Corbin looking good as new on diamond
Puxico boys strike Class 2 bronze, routing Lincoln to end season victorious at state
SportsMar. 13
Puxico boys strike Class 2 bronze, routing Lincoln to end season victorious at state
Battle for bronze settled in third, Portageville girls drop to fourth in season finale
SportsMar. 13
Battle for bronze settled in third, Portageville girls drop to fourth in season finale
Woodland boys falter late, allows third-quarter surge as Thayer claims Class 2 bronze
SportsMar. 13
Woodland boys falter late, allows third-quarter surge as Thayer claims Class 2 bronze
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy