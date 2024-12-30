Redhawks MBB ends non-conference schedule with a statement win

The SEMO Men’s Basketball team defeated the Division 3 Westminster College Blue Jays 88-49 on Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Show Me Center.
Five Redhawks scored in double figures, led by junior guard Rob Martin, who scored 17 points. Junior guard Braxton Stacker was tabbed Player of the Game with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, compared to just one turnover.
“I feel like I played pretty well, I’m getting back in my groove after coming back from break. I definitely feel like I passed the ball well,” Stacker said. “I was trying to go no turnovers, but I ended up losing the ball in the middle there at the end. But yeah, I feel like I play well.”
The game was not very competitive as the Redhawks were able to do whatever they wanted on offense and defense against the smaller school. As the game was always in control of SEMO, many bench players got to come into the game and play good minutes.
Redhawks head coach Brad Korn said a game like this is a good learning experience even if it is not very close.
“I think what you learn is that your approach matters. Rob Martin had a great statistical game and in the two practices before today, he approached practice the right way and that translated to the game. Those are good teaching moments. The other thing I liked about this game is Braxton, Elliot, David and Saxton, those guys got extended minutes even late in December,” Korn said. “How many times can you get extended minutes from the bench? We're going to need those guys as the season goes on, you can never know what's going to happen down the line. If you're able to play those guys those kinds of minutes this late in the season, it’s a positive.”
As the season continues, the Redhawks only have conference games remaining on their schedule and although SEMO is 2-0 in conference games, those have been home games. SEMO’s next game is on the road against Tennessee State at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 in Nashville, TN.
Korn said their actual game strategy does not change on the road but their mindset has to shift slightly.
“You may get away with a little bit more at home, as far as you can gain some momentum quicker when you're at home, but you're not gonna be able to do that as easily on the road,” Korn said. “It’s just shifting your mindset and knowing that every game is a long game, you need to play with a slow drip mentality to survive, but you have to bring toughness and you have to bring defense. I think it's just more of a mindset shift.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.