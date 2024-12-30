All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 30, 2024

Redhawks MBB ends non-conference schedule with a statement win

SEMO Men's Basketball team concluded their non-conference schedule with a dominant 88-49 victory over Westminster College. Led by Rob Martin's 17 points, five Redhawks scored in double figures.

Justin Trovillion
SEMO junior guard Braxton Stacker throws down an alley-oop dunk during the Dec. 29 game between the Redhawks and Westminster College.
SEMO junior guard Braxton Stacker throws down an alley-oop dunk during the Dec. 29 game between the Redhawks and Westminster College.Carrie Trovillion ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

The SEMO Men’s Basketball team defeated the Division 3 Westminster College Blue Jays 88-49 on Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Show Me Center.

Five Redhawks scored in double figures, led by junior guard Rob Martin, who scored 17 points. Junior guard Braxton Stacker was tabbed Player of the Game with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, compared to just one turnover.

“I feel like I played pretty well, I’m getting back in my groove after coming back from break. I definitely feel like I passed the ball well,” Stacker said. “I was trying to go no turnovers, but I ended up losing the ball in the middle there at the end. But yeah, I feel like I play well.”

The game was not very competitive as the Redhawks were able to do whatever they wanted on offense and defense against the smaller school. As the game was always in control of SEMO, many bench players got to come into the game and play good minutes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Redhawks head coach Brad Korn said a game like this is a good learning experience even if it is not very close.

“I think what you learn is that your approach matters. Rob Martin had a great statistical game and in the two practices before today, he approached practice the right way and that translated to the game. Those are good teaching moments. The other thing I liked about this game is Braxton, Elliot, David and Saxton, those guys got extended minutes even late in December,” Korn said. “How many times can you get extended minutes from the bench? We're going to need those guys as the season goes on, you can never know what's going to happen down the line. If you're able to play those guys those kinds of minutes this late in the season, it’s a positive.”

As the season continues, the Redhawks only have conference games remaining on their schedule and although SEMO is 2-0 in conference games, those have been home games. SEMO’s next game is on the road against Tennessee State at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 in Nashville, TN.

Korn said their actual game strategy does not change on the road but their mindset has to shift slightly.

“You may get away with a little bit more at home, as far as you can gain some momentum quicker when you're at home, but you're not gonna be able to do that as easily on the road,” Korn said. “It’s just shifting your mindset and knowing that every game is a long game, you need to play with a slow drip mentality to survive, but you have to bring toughness and you have to bring defense. I think it's just more of a mindset shift.”

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 29
Kole Deck's hot shooting propels Jackson Indians to tourname...
SportsDec. 29
Cape Central locks down Woodland to earn trip to Southeast M...
SportsDec. 29
Charleston uses superior speed and defense to take down Bell...
SportsDec. 28
Kolton Johnson helps lift Notre Dame over Chaffee, to fifth-...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Leopold’s physicality pushes Wildcats to consolidation championship in Christmas tournament
SportsDec. 28
Leopold’s physicality pushes Wildcats to consolidation championship in Christmas tournament
Diebold dagger completes Oran comeback in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation semis
SportsDec. 28
Diebold dagger completes Oran comeback in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolation semis
Max Snider's three-point prowess propels Scott City to victory over Notre Dame
SportsDec. 28
Max Snider's three-point prowess propels Scott City to victory over Notre Dame
Woodland stuns Charleston with a thrilling upset to advance in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
SportsDec. 28
Woodland stuns Charleston with a thrilling upset to advance in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
Jackson survives Chaffee’s challenge to reach Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament semifinals
SportsDec. 28
Jackson survives Chaffee’s challenge to reach Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament semifinals
Cape Central throttles Bell City, returns to Southeast Missourian Tournament semis
SportsDec. 28
Cape Central throttles Bell City, returns to Southeast Missourian Tournament semis
Press defense pushes Oran past Oak Ridge in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament clash
SportsDec. 27
Press defense pushes Oran past Oak Ridge in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament clash
Leopold holds off Scott County Central 47-46 in Southeast Missourian Tournament thriller
SportsDec. 27
Leopold holds off Scott County Central 47-46 in Southeast Missourian Tournament thriller
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy