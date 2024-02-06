It’s the second-to-last road trip of the Ohio Valley Conference season for the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks men’s basketball team, and there’s some serious firepower coming up on the schedule as we enter the home stretch.

Perhaps most notable, for the moment, is a Thursday rematch with first-ranked Morehead State, plus a Saturday tilt with Southern Indiana and Tuesday at Little Rock.

Currently in a three-way tie at 8-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference, with second place caught up in a dogfight, while the Eagles of Morehead, Kentucky are solely in possession of first, Southeast has an excellent chance at the top spot in the OVC.

In fact, a victory Thursday would move the Redhawks further into a tie for first place after having missed the 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament a season ago, though Little Rock and SIU-Edwardsville are hot in pursuit of that same moniker.

The last time the Redhawks linked up with the Eagles, it resulted in an 11-point Southeast loss on its home floor back on Jan. 11, the second of four SEMO losses this conference season.

With three matchups including facing off with the No. 1 team and a team tied with Southeast for second in Little Rock, the next week is a major swing for the Redhawks as they eye a serious chance at a bye into the conference semifinals, going only to the top two teams.

It’ll begin Thursday with perhaps the biggest matchup of the road trip, with the top-ranked offense in the OVC in Southeast going into the Bluegrass State with hopes of knocking off the top-ranked team in the league.

Against Tennessee State over the weekend, the Redhawks managed to pull off a miracle in overtime after rallying back from a big extra-time deficit to take an 89-85 win, pulling out of a dogfight victorious in the homestand finale.

The difference, of course, is the defensive edge. Although Southeast has had much success offensively in league play, the defense has raised some eyebrows to this point.

The Redhawks rank dead last in the OVC in offensive rebounding, and conveniently enough for the Eagles, they rank first in offensive rebounds allowed, and overall the Eagles place third in defensive efficiency while the second-place Redhawks sit at fifth in the OVC.

For the Redhawks, the biggest cause for concern is Kenny White Jr., who’s solidified himself as an all-around threat at 6-foot-7 with the team lead in points and rebounds while placing second in assists and blocks.

A facilitator, White Jr. logged 14 points and 6 boards the first time he faced off with Southeast this season, while Anouar Mellouk’s 18 points and 10 rebounds played an all-important role in getting Morehead over the hump and into the win.

Jerone Morton’s 11.6 average on 48 percent 3-point shooting is another way the Eagles can hurt you, and he’s led them in assists and steals so far this season as they’ve rallied to first place in the Ohio Valley.