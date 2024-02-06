Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points and Gyasi Powell added 19 to lead Lipscomb to a commanding 78-60 win over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Nashville.

Troy Cole Jr. led the Redhawks with 10 points off the bench. It was his second straight double-digit performance after scoring 13 against Kansas City on Nov. 30. Cole shot 4-for-9 from the field including SEMO’s first three-point basket of the game, which turned out to be the theme of the game.

SEMO’s leading scorers, Rob Martin and Teddy Washington Jr., combined to shoot 5-of-19 from the floor including 1-for-5 from the three-point line. The Redhawks shot 5-for-14 from the arc while Lipscomb made 10-of-25 from three.

SEMO scored the first points of the game on a layup by center Elliot Lowndes, which ended up being his only points throughout the game. The Redhawks struggled to find the basket early in the first half and found itself on the wrong end of an 18-4 run after their initial basket.

The Redhawks shot 4-of-15 including 0-for-4 from three to fall into a 21-8 hole with 11 minutes left in the first half. Martin and Washington combined to shoot 2-of-11 during that stretch.