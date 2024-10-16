Redhawks’ depth continues to be tested entering crucial matchup

Entering a crucial Big South-OVC matchup against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Houck Field, Southeast Missouri State (5-1) operates like a reptile shedding its skin while maintaining dominance over the terrain.

Week after week, the No. 11 (No. 9 coaches poll) Redhawks have suffered key losses while still winning games and maintaining a perfect record against fellow FCS competition.

The Redhawks lost senior defensive tackle Steven Lewis for the season leading up to their road game at Southern Illinois and now recently lost senior center Zack Gieg for the season during their recent road win at Eastern Illinois. Freshman running back Peyton Brown has also been banged up and the depth of the running back room also has been tested, as well as the rest of the trenches.

"At the end of the day, it's given an opportunity for some other guys to step up, and they need to," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "Next man up, get them prepared, coach them well, and put them in good football positions to make plays."

It's Jaylon Stone's turn to step up at defensive tackle. The offensive line shuffle has led to Kobe Sixkiller shifting from guard to center. Running backs Cole Ruble and Darrell Smith also have gotten opportunities to impact the ground game in recent games, with Ruble scoring his first career touchdown last week at EIU.

"I'm not gonna lie, I was on cloud nine," Ruble said. "I didn't really know what to do. All I could do was kind of let Zach Gieg and Andrew Civey pick me up out of the end zone and celebrate with the rest of the team."

Ruble had been in the running for one of the featured backs during preseason camp until Brown took the lead. However, he didn't make any statistical yards until SEMO's recent home win against Northwestern State, where he gained 41 yards. In a limited but versatile role against EIU, Ruble carried the ball to the end zone, caught a pair of passes and even returned a kick for 10 yards.

"He continues to get better as a redshirt freshman," Matukewicz said. "He's got talent."