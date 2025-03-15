Redhawks catcher Liam Forsyth earns his wings with home run

In most cases, all it takes is one swing of the bat to establish one's self as a Divison I college baseball player.

For Southeast Missouri State catcher Liam Forsyth, that moment came Tuesday, March 11, against a team that came within a game from eliminating a school that went on to win the College World Series.

Forsyth was one of three Redhawks to hit a home run during a 17-6 landslide victory over Evansville on Tuesday at Capaha Park. He struggled to get on first base in the first two at-bats, but hit paydirt in the sixth inning to help force a mercy rule.

"I was just looking to hit the ball hard, to be honest with you," Forsyth said. "I thought it was gonna be off the wall, but as soon as I was getting to second base, I saw (the outfielder) staring up at the wall and just kept running the bags."

Forsyth's home run came after the Redhawks were just teeing off the Purple Aces' midweek pitching. Mikey Rocha and Caleb Corbin each hit a homer and garnered three RBIs, Bryce Cannon drove in four runs and Cole Warehime continued his torrid season with five runs batted in.

"I truly believe that hitting is contagious," Forsyth said. "Like you see your boys out there putting up good at-bats, putting good swings on balls, and hitting balls hard. I really think it's contagious."

Forsyth is almost a month into his first season as a Division I athlete at SEMO. While different from his time in the junior college ranks, he said he likes how practices and games are structured. He is the backup catcher behind Shea McGahan, but that also makes him the Sunday catcher, which comes with a much-heightened responsibility at SEMO.