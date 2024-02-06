CAPE GIRARDEAU – The No. 12 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks bounced back from their first FCS loss — and put themselves in prime position for an outright conference title.

SEMO (9-2, 6-1 in Big South-Ohio Valley Conference) used a 31-point first half to engineer a 54-45 shootout victory over Western Illinois (3-8, 2-5) on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Houck Stadium.

“It was just a hard-fought win,” head coach Tom Matukewicz said. “Kind of like this season. There's been a lot of ups and downs and crazy games, and that was definitely one of them. Super proud of how our offense responded. Certainly, that's not how we thought of ourselves up in St. Louis, and so they've been working hard this last week and got more balance to their offense. Guys caught the ball well, threw it well and moved the ball exceptionally well.”

A win over Tennessee State (8-3, 5-2) next Saturday will clinch the conference title for the Redhawks.

Here are three immediate takeaways from the SEMO win:

SEMO answers questions on offense

There were a few questions about the Redhawks offense following their performance against Lindenwood last week, and SEMO answered them with an exclamation point.

On three of the Redhawks’ six first-half drives, they drove at least 55 yards for a touchdown. SEMO put up 567 yards in the game and moved the ball with ease. In the first half alone, the Redhawks averaged 14.7 yards per completion and 7.8 yards per rush. They were equally dominant in both the run (192 yards) and the pass (375 yards) on Saturday, which was a great sign after only putting up 60 rushing yards and a season-low 12 points last week.

Then in the second half, it was just a continuation. Wide receiver Dorian Anderson, who entered the game with a team-high 13.9 yards per reception, broke things open when he burned the WIU cornerback over the top for an electrifying 48-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

It was a big-time game from a big-time player in quarterback Paxton DeLaurent. The senior threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns on a 62.5% completion rate, while also making an impact with his legs behind 40 rushing yards and a score.

DeLaurent connected with six different receivers, including touchdown passes to Anderson, Cam Pedro, Tristan Smith, and Brandon Epton Jr. The SEMO offensive line held up in pass protection after not allowing a single sack, as well.

“I think after last week we had to just go back to believing in each other,” DeLaurent said. “Just going back to all the work we put in the offseason, everything that we've done. We’ve got to believe that we can make those plays for this team, for this university, and they did it. My job can be very easy when guys are making plays and you just give the playmakers the ball, and they were doing that. So, just an unbelievable job by six different guys and just lots of running backs coming in.”

Brandon Epton Jr. steals the show