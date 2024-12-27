In true high-scoring shootout fashion, No. 13 Delta survived an onslaught from No. 12 Kelly to win 96-69 with some high-efficiency scoring of its own, led by Ryan Jeffries and Paxton Hornbuckle to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament consolations semifinals.

Staving off elimination, Delta recovered from a disheartening loss to Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon, coming out and scoring 51 points in the first half and pushing out to an impressive victory against the Hawks.

Needing a spark, they’ve got it, and now the Bobcats have respect and consideration as a serious contender in the ranks of consolation favorites.

“Rebounding from yesterday was very important, to come out with a quick start,” Bobcats coach Toby Heeb said. “We didn't do that yesterday.

“We were a little flat and didn't take good care of the ball, so those were points of emphasis today. Play with a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm.”

For Kelly, it’s a second consecutive double-digit loss, dropping out of this year’s Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament in just two games and showcasing just how drastic the difference is between this year’s squad and last year’s.

In what Hawks coach Noel Trimmer describes as a “total rebuild,” graduation has stricken this Kelly squad hard, and the search for an identity has been a longwinded one as they search for momentum.