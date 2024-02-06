Red Devils chasing district 3-peat: Chaffee baseball preview 2025

CHAFFEE — Chaffee High School baseball is in the middle of a golden age, with back-to-back Class 2 third-place finishes, back-to-back District 3 titles, and a consistent winning culture.

While few small-school programs in the Bootheel have enjoyed the type of success the Red Devils have had on the diamond under fourth-year head coach Aaron Horrell, this year’s squad, while still talented, is younger and more unproven.

“I would say the end goal is the same,” Horrell said. “That doesn't necessarily mean a certain finish in a playoff. Our goal is always to just get better throughout the season. We want to be better in April than we are in March, and we want to be better in May than we are in April.

“It's just going to be a different approach, as we did graduate seven seniors and lost another key contributor, so there’s going to be a lot of new faces. But it’s a lot of kids that have played a lot of baseball growing up. They’re just not household names yet. They're young and some of them will be getting their first chance at varsity opportunities. We'll see who kind of takes it and runs with it.”

The cupboard is hardly bare, though, as Chaffee is once again built to do damage at the plate.

Anchoring the offense is senior Easton Fowler — an athletic middle infielder who was injured for a fraction of last season — power-hitting first baseman Kolbey Estes, senior outfielder Connor Berry and sophomore Rolen Reischman — a building-block type of player who Horrell said “came on last year and had a couple of huge key moments that helped us win conference and district titles.”

Senior middle infielder Kamden Little is also expected to be a vital part of this year’s production, and is a centerpiece that Horrell and the coaching staff “expect big things out of and is a leader that does everything right, works really hard and sets the tone for the team.”

One player Horrell is also particularly high on is Aiden Dumey — a hard-hitting senior who could work his way into the middle of the batting order after not playing since his freshman year because of lingering shoulder injuries.

However, where the inexperience really kicks in is the pitching. Gone is All-State ace and current Jefferson College freshman Levi McKinnie, as well as five other key arms that carried the rotation in 2024.

Six sophomores — Mason Vaughn, Jordan Essner, Dane McMullin, Nolan Fowler, Grant Johnson and Adam Swinford — had impressive freshman campaigns and will only get better, but will likely be pressed to contribute on the mound right away alongside a few seniors.

“We expect big things out of those guys,” Horrell said. “They've played a ton of baseball growing up and they've always kind of played together. They just haven't had their chance to shine on the varsity level yet.”