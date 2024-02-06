SONOMA, Calif. -- Boris Said was living his dream Friday after winning the pole for the Dodge/Save Mart 350.

Said, one of five road racing specialists brought in by Winston Cup teams for Sunday's race at Infineon Raceway -- one of only two road courses on the circuit -- celebrated joyously after setting a track record on the 1.949-mile, 11-turn course.

"Never would I have thought in my wildest dreams I'd win one of these poles," he said after high-fiving every member of his crew and hugging several of them. The Cup regulars "usually come up big at the end."

He said being hired only for an occasional Cup race is not an advantage.

"It is a disadvantage because you're not working with the team," Said explained. "In the past, I came here with a team that put me in a second car and threw together a crew.

"This is different. This is an established team, and it's the best equipment I've ever had for a Winston Cup race."

Said, a BMW M3 sports car driver in the SCCA Pro Racing Speed GT Championship, is subbing for Jerry Nadeau, recovering from injuries he received in a crash in April.

Easily the top time

His lap of 93.620 mph was easily good enough to knock Robby Gordon's 93.262 off the top spot and break the track qualifying record of 93.476, set last year by Tony Stewart.