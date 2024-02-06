On what has been a disappointing 11th season of Kelly High School football, one player has emerged to make 2024 memorable.
Senior wide receiver Grant Burleson finished the regular season leading the SEMO Conference with 728 yards and eight touchdowns. Not only that, he has also secured his place as the Hawks' all-time leading receiver.
“It’s amazing,” Burleson said, “just to think that out of everybody that’s played the sport at my school, no one’s done what I’ve done yard-wise. I came out here and done my best and I feel like I showed myself.”
It's the culmination of the long-standing connection between Burleson and senior quarterback Skyler Still, who has thrown over 70 percent of his passing yards to him.
“He’s a pretty big factor in our team,” Still said. “Any passing play usually goes to him. If it doesn’t then I put trust into the other receivers to make a play.”
Burleson has also been a dynamic defensive back with four interceptions on the season, which has also given him the school record in that category.
“I feel like it’s a way for me to show how versatile I am and that I can do both things without a problem,” Burleson said.
The Hawks (4-5), looking to build off a 6-4 2023 season, struggled after opening the 2024 season with a win over Charleston. Kelly lost five of its next six games before closing out the regular season with wins at Soldan International and Chaffee. Burleson said winning their last two games "definitely boosted everybody’s morale and got us excited for the playoffs.”
Still said a change in mindset during the middle of the season led to the Hawks shaking off their slump.
“As we say before every game now, play to be happy, don’t play just to be here,” Still said. “Before every snap, we tell each other to be happy. So we just have fun out here and just let it happen.”
The Hawks travel to New Madrid County Central on Friday to kick off the Class 2 District 2 playoffs. A win over the Eagles would be Kelly's first playoff victory since 2021.