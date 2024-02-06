On what has been a disappointing 11th season of Kelly High School football, one player has emerged to make 2024 memorable.

Senior wide receiver Grant Burleson finished the regular season leading the SEMO Conference with 728 yards and eight touchdowns. Not only that, he has also secured his place as the Hawks' all-time leading receiver.

“It’s amazing,” Burleson said, “just to think that out of everybody that’s played the sport at my school, no one’s done what I’ve done yard-wise. I came out here and done my best and I feel like I showed myself.”

It's the culmination of the long-standing connection between Burleson and senior quarterback Skyler Still, who has thrown over 70 percent of his passing yards to him.

“He’s a pretty big factor in our team,” Still said. “Any passing play usually goes to him. If it doesn’t then I put trust into the other receivers to make a play.”