Morgahn Petersen's first season as Scott City's softball coach was among the best in the program's 10 years of existence.

The Rams won 20 games for the second time in school history, also the first time since finishing 2016 with a 20-3 record and a third consecutive district championship.

However, the second season is going to feel like a traditional first season, as the Rams are starting with many young and inexperienced players.

"It's exciting that it's going to be different this year," Peterson said. "We're rebuilding in a lot of positions, but also we have a lot of talent that to put in there."

The challenge for Peterson, who shared the Scott-Miss Conference Coach of the Year award with East Prairie's Jade Marcum, is to replace the senior class that led the herd and carried the Rams to 20 wins. MacKenzie Lawless shared the Scott-Miss Conference Player of the Year award with Oak Ridge's Kinsley Bogenpohl. Alyssa Dirden, Gracie Karrenbrock and Harley Glueck were also all-conference selections.

"We lost four seniors last year," Peterson said. "We still have a lot of people that are returning, and we have some younger girls that are coming in that are going to do some big things for us in some spots that they didn't really get a shot at last year. So I'm excited to see what they do this year."

The Rams will be led by a trio of seniors: Halle Comer, Graycie Conklin and Summer Wagnor. Peterson has been with all three since her previous stint as an assistant coach with the Rams.