CAPE GIRARDEAU — The touching ending Tuesday at the Dalhousie Golf Course showered joy and untold emotion to Jackson junior Julia Schlitt and all of those who cheered her on. Beneath a lucid blue sky on a sunny afternoon just 12 miles down the road from her high school, the enthusiastic applause that greeted her on the final 18th hole of the 2024 MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Golf Championships made it clear that she had left no doubt.

Schlitt’s main goal entering the two-day tournament was to earn all-state honors and place in the top 15. Little did she know she had the game and the grit to cement her place as one of the top golfers in the state of Missouri. And when head coach Jeff Fahrner draped the silver medal around her neck during the post-tournament awards ceremony, it all felt surreal.

“When I went to state as a freshman, you would’ve never told me ‘you're going to get second in two years,’” Schlitt said. “I just would have never thought that I would have been at the top of the list today.”

Never say never.

After shooting 8-over par on Monday, Schlitt turned the longest day into the most emphatic round of her high school career so far. The 18-hole marathon finish on Day 2 started with her tied for 15th place and ended with a walk down the 18th fairway that saw her ooze with confidence as a top-five finish was within reach.

The final test was a long wedge shot between the bunkers on her third stroke. Battling a strong gust of wind, Schlitt opened her stance, threaded the ball into the air before her, begging it to “sit” when it landed, and watched as it cut to the edge of the green and generously rolled to within a few feet of the hole. From there, she calmly tapped in the short putt on the 18th green for an even par on the day.

Jackson junior Julia Schlitt sinks her putt on the 18th hole to secure a second-place finish at the 2024 Class 4 State Girls Golf Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Schlitt never flinched through it all.

“I knew I could do it and just committed to every single shot I hit,” she said. “I really thought through everything and my putter was working really well. So, I just feel like I was just in the right mental state today.”

On a final round that featured few miscontrolled shots and tremendous poise, Schlitt, who finished with a 154 total, coasted to a second-place finish after placing 27th (164 total) as a sophomore and 39th (184 total) as a freshman.