Rams set for crucial homestand after tough road start

Scott City made it through the halfway mark of the high school football season with a 4-1 record the hard way.

With three of their first five games on the road, including a rivalry win at Portageville, the Rams are set up to play the next three games in the comforts of their home stadium.

The Rams will start the homestand with a crucial contest against Caruthersville (4-1), followed by Scott-Miss rivals Charleston (3-2) and Chaffee (0-5).

"This is definitely a big home stretch for us and just gonna make a huge difference in where we end up in the conferences, and where we end up seeded going into going into the playoffs," said Scott City coach Brian Beaubien.

Despite being one of three 4-1 teams in Class 2 District 1, the Rams are fourth in the standings with 38.70 points, nine less than Valle Catholic. The Rams will need to remain within the top four if they are to host the first round of the playoffs.

The Rams are also tied with Caruthersville, Portageville, and Charleston atop the SEMO Conference South standings at 2-1.

"That just means there's a lot of good teams," Beaubien said. "I feel like with Portageville and us and Caruthersville and Charleston, any of those teams could beat anybody on a given night."

Beaubien consistently says his team has a long way to go before they're ready for playoff football. Their matchup against Caruthersville on Friday will prove just how close they are to their ultimate goal. The Rams haven't played against the Tigers since defeating them 35-14 in the 2019 Class 2 playoffs.

Beaubien said the Rams have handled adversity a lot better since suffering their lone loss at the hands of Hayti.