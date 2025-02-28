The Southeast Missouri State baseball team's offense needed to ignite in front of its home crowd. Throughout the first seven games of the season, its flame sometimes flickered and sometimes failed, unable to catch the necessary spark.

There would be no trouble at the plate for shortstop Andrew Ramirez and the Redhawks on Friday, Feb. 28 at Capaha Field.

The junior newcomer’s two-run single in the first inning helped power SEMO to a 19-3 blowout win over Purdue Fort Wayne in the home opener.

“Today was awesome,” said Ramirez, who transferred from Mt. San Antonio College this offseason. “I mean, 19 runs on 19 hits, that's pretty productive. That's a lot of fun. It's cool seeing all the fans out here, too. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

The Redhawks' offense entered Friday averaging 4.4 runs per game behind a .253 team batting average. SEMO (4-4) caught fire against the road Mastodons (0-8), jumping in front 5-0 after the first inning and never looking back.

While Ramirez’s two-run single helped buoy the dominant outing, first baseman Bryce Cannon, center fielder Michael Mugan and right fielder Cole Warehime all launched homers. SEMO’s first scoreless inning did not come until the seventh.

“I just feel like we're making some progress offensively,” head coach Andy Sawyers said. “Nineteen runs is always good to see, but I was impressed tonight with the quality of our bats. I think we had the starting pitcher at 80 pitches through two innings and we grinded him hard.”

Despite only going 1-for-4 at the dish, Ramirez has been the team’s most pleasant surprise through the opening month of the season. Including his production from Friday, the California native is now up to eight hits as the nine-hole hitter.

Sawyers said his impact stretches beyond those numbers.

“He's an interesting cat,” Sawyers said. “He's very quiet. He's not loud or demonstrative. But he is one of the smartest baseball players I've ever coached at any level or at any place. His baseball-savvy feel for the game and intuition makes him a very smart player.”

Ramirez seems to be fitting right into his new home.

The junior has started every game this season and currently ranks third among the team’s starters in batting average (.308), third in slugging percentage (.461) and first in doubles (four). On the defensive side, Ramirez boasts a perfect fielding percentage — something Sawyers thinks is the best part of his game.

“He’s amazing defensively,” Sawyers said. “He's got a good feel and he's just very impressive for a guy that wasn't highly recruited from California. They weren't recruiting him in his own state and we gave him an opportunity. And I’m like, ‘This guy's really good,’ and he just needed a chance somewhere. But he's an impressive young man.”