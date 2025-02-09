Blues win Winter Classic rematch over Blackhawks in 10-round shootout 

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks donned their Winter Classic uniforms in their rematch on Saturday, Feb. 8, in St. Louis.

The Blues previously crushed the Blackhawks 6-2 in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Round 2 turned out to be a much closer contest.

It may not be the Winter Classic, but Saturday’s game was certainly a classic in the winter, as the Blues won 6-5 after a 10-round shootout.

Radek Faksa, who is in his first year with the Blues after a nine-year career with the Dallas Stars, waited for his name to be called and baffled the opposing goalie to score the deciding goal.

“Right before he went, we heard about a sick forehand, backhand move,” Blues center Rob Thomas said.

“I was hoping they were going to call his number,” said Blues center Brayden Schenn, who scored the other goal in the shootout. “Nice patience for the big man and he’s able to seal us the win.”

When asked about his decision to send Faksa out there for the 10th round, Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said, “process of elimination.”

“Start to run out of guys,” he said. “[Blues goaltending coach David Alexander] said he had a good forehand, backhand move, and that’s what he did.”

While shootouts are a delight for the fans, it's a much more stressful way for the players to get two points in the standings.

“It sucks for us but I think it’s exciting for the fans,” Thomas said. “We needed a win tonight before the break, and we got it. [Blues goalie Jordan Binnington] played great in the shootout and held it in there for us until [Faksa’s] sick moves.”