In a battle with Lincoln for Class 2 third place in the MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown, Puxico wasted no time whatsoever as it stormed out to a big lead quickly and slammed the door shut on the Cardinals to claim third place, their second in program history.

It felt like a little bit of everybody in the victory, with typical leading scorer Landan Burchard just missing double figures while junior Jett Hancock used some slick shooting and senior Kaysen Long a physical effort to join him there as the Indians blew past Lincoln to claim bronze.

Most importantly, it hinged on an infallible defense that managed to win the turnover battle by 10, recorded 5 blocks and, additionally, won the rebounding battle by a strong margin.

“I thought we did a better job overall defensively tonight,” Indians coach Bryant Fernetti said. “We did a good job getting everybody in so they could experience it. It was kind of the goal going into the game. We hoped we could do that and let everyone enjoy the moment.”

After getting crushed in the rebounding game in the semifinal, Puxico returned the favor against Lincoln as it claimed a blowout victory in the board margin. Facing a team with comparable size, if not winning the size game, it looked evident that Puxico’s heart and hustle were a determinate factor.

Winning the battle of the boards 42-28, including hauling in 13 more offensive boards than the Cardinals, Puxico’s intensity and dependence on physicality made it a clear favorite from the get-go in a thundering victory to claim third.

Jett Hancock’s 15 points made him the leading scorer for the Indians, adding 7 rebounds and 3 steals while Kaysen Long’s 10, Landan Burchard’s 9 and another 9 from Mason Parsley had scoring depth up and down the lineup.

Scyler Zimmerman snuck in with another 8 points to go with his game-high 9 rebounds in the victory, finishing his senior season on a high note as he’s taking the four-hour drive back with a bronze medal on hand.

Braydn Benham led the Cardinals in scoring with 12 points in the loss, notching a steal but not receiving the necessary depth as no other Cardinal put up more than 6 points.