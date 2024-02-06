COLUMBIA — Led by an unbelievable performance from senior Preston Brewer, Canton willed its way out of a five-point second-half deficit to overtake Puxico and claim a 65-50 victory in the semifinal stage of the MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown Class 2 bracket.

It wasn’t pretty as the Tigers had to rely on a 16-1 run in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead after being pushed to the limit just minutes prior.

Holding off Landan Burchard of Puxico, who has a reputation as one of the top players in all of Southeast Missouri, the Tigers overcame a hard-nosed effort from Puxico to punch a new piece of program history.

“(Landan Burchard) had 22,” Canton coach Dalton Armontrout said. “We knew he was gonna get his, but we just had to stop everybody else, and we did that. I thought we controlled the tempo there towards the end of the third quarter.”

Now, they’re headed to their first state championship game in program history.

“We took what they gave us, and now the story is written,” Armontrout said. “The story is written, but we're not done yet.”

For Puxico, it’s a much less glorious story. Getting drilled in the rebounding game because of a serious height disadvantage that couldn’t quite be made up for by heart alone, the turnaround was crushing.

With dreams of venturing back into the state title game, it came down in the most disheartening fashion as an already emotional Indians team spiraled downward in the homestretch.

“They're probably a lot bigger and more athletic than what the film showed,” Indians coach Bryant Fernetti said. “They're bigger across the board, and it bothered us a lot.”