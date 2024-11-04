Protection provides path to perfection for St. Vincent

James Unterreiner originally wanted to play running back when he got into football.
Instead, his physical growth slotted him in the trenches. Now, it's where he thrives, as a part of the offensive line that has provided the protection for the undefeated St. Vincent Indians.
"From the past year, I've really come to love football way more than I ever have," Unterriner said. "I love my line buddies. I love everyone on there. I like being a part of it."
Unterriner is not built like typical offensive linemen. His long and lean frame has him seemingly more suited for the tight end position. He has to use his speed to make up for his lack of size.
"It definitely is challenging going up against bigger teams, but since I am smaller, I can get off the ball faster," Unterriner said. "I just have to use my speed to my advantage, like when we're pulling things like that, and since I can get off the ball pretty fast, I can usually shock the defensive linemen.
"I think really the most important part comes down to your legs," he added. "That's really what you're driving with on both sides of the ball. Doing that and Plyometrics, I can be more explosive."
The offensive line usually doesn't get the credit it deserves, mainly because there is no statistical way to itemize their individual contributions.
The offensive line, led by right tackle Boston Tarrillion, has protected an offense that averaged a school-high 43 points per game. A handful of running backs have accumulated 18 rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Nick Buchheit has also been given the time to put up 2,336 yards and 29 touchdowns with three interceptions, making him the best passer in Southeast Missouri, if not all of Class 1.
"Nick just any target he wants," Tarrillion said. "We give him enough time, so he doesn't really have to worry about using his legs very much. He's pretty safe in that pocket, but he can get the ball out quickly."
Tarrillion earned Class 1 All-State honors last year for leading an offensive line that replaced five graduates last year and protected an offensive unit that broke the school record for points in a season (434).
Like Unterriner, Tarrillion said his increase in speed has led to both his improvement and that of the overall unit.
"I would say I'm definitely faster than last year, I've amped up my physicality a little bit more, and I lead the offensive line as a whole more," Tarrillion said. "Coming off the ball just like initial pop, working to the secondary, getting off a double team with one of our guards, and working up to a linebacker is definitely a lot quicker than it was last year."
St. Vincent begins the Class 1 District 1 Tournament at 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 8, as the top seed with a home matchup against No. 9 seed Louisiana. The Bulldogs went 0-9 throughout the regular season before beating Veritas Christian last Friday for their first win.
