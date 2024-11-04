Protection provides path to perfection for St. Vincent

James Unterreiner originally wanted to play running back when he got into football.

Instead, his physical growth slotted him in the trenches. Now, it's where he thrives, as a part of the offensive line that has provided the protection for the undefeated St. Vincent Indians.

"From the past year, I've really come to love football way more than I ever have," Unterriner said. "I love my line buddies. I love everyone on there. I like being a part of it."

Unterriner is not built like typical offensive linemen. His long and lean frame has him seemingly more suited for the tight end position. He has to use his speed to make up for his lack of size.

"It definitely is challenging going up against bigger teams, but since I am smaller, I can get off the ball faster," Unterriner said. "I just have to use my speed to my advantage, like when we're pulling things like that, and since I can get off the ball pretty fast, I can usually shock the defensive linemen.

"I think really the most important part comes down to your legs," he added. "That's really what you're driving with on both sides of the ball. Doing that and Plyometrics, I can be more explosive."

The offensive line usually doesn't get the credit it deserves, mainly because there is no statistical way to itemize their individual contributions.