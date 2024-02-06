All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsApril 24, 2002

Profitable games-Olympics show $56 million surplus

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Winter Olympics turned a profit of $56 million, much of which will be used to maintain venues built for the games. The surplus, announced Wednesday by Olympic organizers, was attributed to early budget cuts, detailed planning, good weather and revenue that exceeded the budget projections by $6 million...

The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Winter Olympics turned a profit of $56 million, much of which will be used to maintain venues built for the games.

The surplus, announced Wednesday by Olympic organizers, was attributed to early budget cuts, detailed planning, good weather and revenue that exceeded the budget projections by $6 million.

After subtracting $10 million of unused federal money that will be returned to the U.S. government and $6 million for community improvements, including a planned Olympic Legacy Plaza, the Olympics will be left with a $40 million surplus.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It's still a better economic performance than the much larger 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta turned in. Those games had about $10 million left over after the bills were paid.

The 1984 Summer Games, held in Los Angeles, produced a surplus of more than $200 million.

The majority of the surplus will be added to the Utah Athletic Foundation, which oversees a legacy fund for maintenance of the Utah Olympic Park, site of bobsled, luge, skeleton and ski jumping, and the Utah Olympic Park, the long-track speedskating venue.

Story Tags
Professional Sports
Advertisement
Related
SportsNov. 3
Blues beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in Berube's return to St. Louis
SportsNov. 3
Greatest season in Jackson VB history ends once again in C5 ...
SportsNov. 3
St. Vincent VB storms back from 0-2 down to stun Jefferson i...
SportsNov. 2
Pirates ground Owls, win first district playoff game since 2...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Central slams Webster Groves in Class 5 District 1 quarterfinals
SportsNov. 2
Cape Central slams Webster Groves in Class 5 District 1 quarterfinals
Mid-Buchanan squeaks past Chaffee in softball semifinal shootout
SportsNov. 1
Mid-Buchanan squeaks past Chaffee in softball semifinal shootout
SEMO gears up for potential home playoff game with press box upgrades at Houck Field
SportsNov. 1
SEMO gears up for potential home playoff game with press box upgrades at Houck Field
Advance ends Oak Ridge’s magical run at Class 1 state volleyball tournament
SportsNov. 1
Advance ends Oak Ridge’s magical run at Class 1 state volleyball tournament
Bobby Brink breaks late tie, Flyers beat Blues 2-1 for 2nd straight victoiry
SportsNov. 1
Bobby Brink breaks late tie, Flyers beat Blues 2-1 for 2nd straight victoiry
Bucs head to KC trying to spoil Chiefs' pursuit of franchise-record 14th straight win Monday night
SportsOct. 31
Bucs head to KC trying to spoil Chiefs' pursuit of franchise-record 14th straight win Monday night
SEMO Men’s Basketball: Season outlook, key players, Bradley game preview
SportsOct. 31
SEMO Men’s Basketball: Season outlook, key players, Bradley game preview
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
SportsOct. 31
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy