Profitable games-Olympics show $56 million surplus

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Winter Olympics turned a profit of $56 million, much of which will be used to maintain venues built for the games.

The surplus, announced Wednesday by Olympic organizers, was attributed to early budget cuts, detailed planning, good weather and revenue that exceeded the budget projections by $6 million.

After subtracting $10 million of unused federal money that will be returned to the U.S. government and $6 million for community improvements, including a planned Olympic Legacy Plaza, the Olympics will be left with a $40 million surplus.