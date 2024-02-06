NEW ORLEANS — The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated this season when Taylor Swift is watching boyfriend Travis Kelce in person.

Patrick Mahomes has never lost to Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

All four Super Bowl rematches that have occurred within five years have been won by the winner of the first meeting.

The odds are stacked in Kansas City’s favor but the Chiefs are only 1 1/2-point favorites against Philadelphia on Sunday, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

That’s because the two-time defending champion Chiefs (17-2) haven’t faced a team quite like the Eagles (17-3) this season.

Led by Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, the Eagles have one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. Under Fangio’s guidance, they also have the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

“They know how to play well together. I mean, that’s what makes Vic, Fangio’s defense so well, so great is that everybody has a part and they have to do their job in order for everybody to have success,” said Mahomes, who is 8-0 against Fangio defenses. “And that’s what they do. And it’ll be a great challenge. Gotta be patient. And when those opportunities come, you gotta go out there and execute on them because there are only going to be a few of them in the game."

No team has ever three-peated in the Super Bowl era. Only the Chiefs have even had that opportunity. None of the eight previous teams who won back-to-back Super Bowls made it back for a third, though the Green Bay Packers won an NFL championship in 1965 and captured the first two Super Bowls.

The Chiefs are 9-0 this season when Swift comes to their games. President Donald Trump will be in the Superdome, too. It’ll be the first time a sitting president attends a Super Bowl.

“That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce said Wednesday. “I think no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, and having the president there, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool.”

Hurts, Barkley and the Eagles will be aiming to spoil Kansas City’s party.

Hurts nearly led the Eagles to a victory against the Chiefs two years ago in Arizona, but Mahomes led a comeback and Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal in the final minute.

“I’ve learned so much,” Hurts said about his growth since that game. “It’s the same as any other game and, you know, I think the moments are the moments but ultimately, every game has its lesson — good, bad or indifferent. So, just being able to become wiser, grow and mature and take all these lessons in for the next season and the next games.”

The Eagles didn’t have Barkley when they faced the Chiefs two years ago. He joined them in free agency this season and is on the verge of history. Barkley has 2,447 yards rushing, 30 away from passing Terrell Davis’s 26-year-old record for most in a season, including playoffs.