COLUMBIA — Matched up with a Principia squad that’s played some of the toughest competition in Missouri this year, a better record for Portageville didn’t do it justice as the Bulldogs dropped a semifinal bout 61-29 to drop into the MSHSAA Class 3 third-place game Thursday, March 13.

Led by the outstanding Dasia Scott, plus a press that’ll give any team headaches, Principia pushed its way past Portageville with physicality and a little finesse when it needed it most.

Scott, who’s pulling in offers from all over the country, logged four steals in the first half alone, as the 6-foot-2 sophomore helped the Panthers get out to a 16-point lead at the break.

“I thought we started out pretty strong offensively,” Portageville coach Kellye Fowler said. “We were doing what we wanted to, but eventually their defense kind of wore us down. That's a great ballclub.”

Principia, on a mission to return to the state title game after a loss to Skyline in the Class 2 final last year, made good on the quest back to where it was, but its sights are set a little higher than that.

Fresh off a dominant victory over Portageville (24-5), Principia is on a roll with seven consecutive victories entering that Class 3 championship game. The Panthers are expected to be step-for-step with whichever squad they match up against.

“I think our defense has been huge this past month,” Principia coach Josh Spuhl said. “I think that really showed today. Can't be more proud of how we attacked them.

“I know they've been winning by a lot their last, like, 10 games, so for us to step up and do that, I was really proud.”

Defense was the pressure point and the clear emphasis for Principia as the Panthers dominated the Bulldogs to the point they could not get the ball up the floor, let alone in the basket, at times.

The stat of the day: The Bulldogs turned the ball over 32 times, showing that after losing to the Panthers last year in the state quarterfinals, they couldn’t keep the pace with a frenzied press Wednesday, March 12.