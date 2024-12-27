The No. 8 Oran Eagles defeated the No. 16 Oak Ridge Blue Jays 64-40 in the consolation quarterfinal of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27, at the Show Me Center.

The Eagles jumped out to an 11-3 lead and forced the Blue Jays into a timeout. Oak Ridge had trouble with the Eagles' press, forcing turnovers.

When the Jays beat the press, they created shot opportunities but missed many shots. Oran held an 18-8 first-quarter lead.

Oak Ridge found a little more offense in the second but Oran continued to pressure them with the press defense. Oran forced turnovers and turned them into points while also swooping down to take advantage of any Blue Jay mistake.

The Eagles led 34-18 at the half, Oran head coach Corey Davis said he was pleased with how his team executed the press.