Practices officially begin for Reynolds, Redhawk hoops

The 2024-25 men's college basketball season has officially begun in Southeast Missouri, as the Redhawks conducted their first official practice on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Show Me Center.

Most importantly, it was Cape Central alum Jay Reynolds' first official day as an active member of the Redhawks.

With the addition of Reynolds, the Redhawks will have someone on their roster who has played high school ball in Cape Girardeau for the first time in a long time. Not only that, he is also listed on the roster as the Redhawks' lone freshman.

"I've been pleased with his effort, and energy," SEMO head coach Brad Korn said of Reynolds. "He's a coach's kid, so he knows the game, very coachable, and knows where to go."

So far he has made a fine first impression with his new teammates.

"Jay's been good," said SEMO junior guard Rob Martin. "He's a good shooter and plays defense. So I think he'll fit in real well with SEMO."

Among those who graduated, SEMO lost one of the best three-point shooters when Adam Larson transferred to Chattanooga. Outside shooting was Reynold's specialty at Cape Central and the hope in SEMO is he can fill Larson's offensive role.