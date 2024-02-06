Powerhouse Principia too much for Woodland boys in semifinal matchup

COLUMBIA — Pitting David versus Goliath in the Class 3 boys basketball semifinals, Woodland couldn’t match up to the mighty one-loss Principia Panthers on Wednesday, March 12, with the Cardinals’ run at gold ending in an 85-50 loss in the opening matchup of the 2025 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown.

Led by an unstoppable double-double performance from junior guard Quentin Coleman, teetering on the edge of a triple-double, plus another big performance from 6-foot-9 sophomore Sekou Cisse, it became clear early on the Cardinals were matched up with a giant.

Despite its best efforts, rallying back to cut it to a 10-point game late in the first half to force a Principia timeout as Woodland coach Shawn Kinder excitedly ran out to greet his team, Woodland’s fate just seemed predetermined against Principia (30-1).

“We knew coming into it that we were undersized,” Kinder said. “Outmatched at a lot of positions, athleticism-wise and so forth.

“I think some of the guys got going eventually, but we just never got going at the same time.”

On the other side of the ball, Principia coach Jay Blossom, hailing from nearby Hickman High School, seemed quite pleased to be headed to the state championship, eyeing the first state title in school history after a silver finish in 2023.

Shrugging off a slower day from his guys, which should raise a few eyebrows after taking a 35-point victory, he’s ready for another go at the gold.

“We’re going to have to be better tomorrow,” Blossom said. “I’m proud of my guys, this is the first time I've ever been part of a 30-win team. Hopefully, we’ve got one more in us tomorrow night.”

Coleman finished with a game-high 18 points, to go with 11 rebounds and six assists, while Gassim Toure put up 12 points and five boards.

Cisse made his name known with four blocks that took the wind out of the Woodland fan section.