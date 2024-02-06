'Positive momentum' building toward Fields of Faith event

There has been a crescendo of faith building in people throughout Southeast Missouri this fall, as the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has held several “Fields of Faith” gatherings.
With events having already been conducted in Malden, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, and the final one on Wednesday at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, the “positive momentum” of Gospel has been a tremendous experience, according to SEMO FCA Area Director Darrin Scott.
“I think there is a lot of positive momentum for kids to get together (and worship),” Scott said.
The Fields of Faith events annually attract a large number of young people; however, the events are free to attend and are open to people of all ages.
“In today’s environment,” Scott continued, “with all of the stuff going on in the world, (young people) want to come together, and they are searching for truth.
“They want to come to places like this because they know that this is the Truth, and they are trying to find that.”
The Houck Field event will feature speakers, testimonials, music, and more.
Southeast Missouri State senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent will be a featured speaker and will address the crowd by delivering his testimony and faith journey.
Redhawk Athletics Team Chaplain Nick Grassi will also speak, as will a number of high school and collegiate athletes.
“It is like anything else,” Scott said, “when you get that (positive) momentum, and you hear a lot of people are going, then you want to go.
“They will hear stories from people whose lives have been changed.”
Scott said he isn’t solely focused on attracting “big numbers” to the event, but that is a benefit.
“It’s not about the numbers,” Scott said, “although, if we get more people there, then more people hear the message. When you get people to share their testimony, share what God has done in their lives, then it allows the Spirit to work in people that are there.”
The doors of the Stadium will open at 6 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7 p.m.
Though the Houck Field event is the biggest of the autumn season for SEMO FCA, another event is planned to take place in Dexter at a future date.
For more information on the event or SEMO FCA, follow the organization at SemoFCA.org, on Facebook, or X (fka Twitter) at @FCACoachScott.
