'Positive momentum' building toward Fields of Faith event

There has been a crescendo of faith building in people throughout Southeast Missouri this fall, as the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has held several “Fields of Faith” gatherings.

With events having already been conducted in Malden, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, and the final one on Wednesday at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, the “positive momentum” of Gospel has been a tremendous experience, according to SEMO FCA Area Director Darrin Scott.

“I think there is a lot of positive momentum for kids to get together (and worship),” Scott said.

The Fields of Faith events annually attract a large number of young people; however, the events are free to attend and are open to people of all ages.

“In today’s environment,” Scott continued, “with all of the stuff going on in the world, (young people) want to come together, and they are searching for truth.

“They want to come to places like this because they know that this is the Truth, and they are trying to find that.”

The Houck Field event will feature speakers, testimonials, music, and more.

Southeast Missouri State senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent will be a featured speaker and will address the crowd by delivering his testimony and faith journey.