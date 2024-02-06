All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsOctober 8, 2024

'Positive momentum' building toward Fields of Faith event

Fields of Faith events in Southeast Missouri are drawing crowds with powerful testimonials and worship, building "positive momentum" among youth seeking truth. Join the final event at Houck Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Tom Davis
Southeast Missouri State quarterback Paxton DeLaurent drops back to pass during warmups in a game against Lindenwood in 2023 at Houck Field.
Southeast Missouri State quarterback Paxton DeLaurent drops back to pass during warmups in a game against Lindenwood in 2023 at Houck Field. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Southeast Missouri State senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent recently threw a pass against Northwestern State at Houck Field. DeLaurent will be the featured speaker at theFields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Houck Stadium, which is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Southeast Missouri State senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent recently threw a pass against Northwestern State at Houck Field. DeLaurent will be the featured speaker at theFields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Houck Stadium, which is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com, file

There has been a crescendo of faith building in people throughout Southeast Missouri this fall, as the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has held several “Fields of Faith” gatherings.

With events having already been conducted in Malden, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, and the final one on Wednesday at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, the “positive momentum” of Gospel has been a tremendous experience, according to SEMO FCA Area Director Darrin Scott.

“I think there is a lot of positive momentum for kids to get together (and worship),” Scott said.

The Fields of Faith events annually attract a large number of young people; however, the events are free to attend and are open to people of all ages.

“In today’s environment,” Scott continued, “with all of the stuff going on in the world, (young people) want to come together, and they are searching for truth.

“They want to come to places like this because they know that this is the Truth, and they are trying to find that.”

The Houck Field event will feature speakers, testimonials, music, and more.

Southeast Missouri State senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent will be a featured speaker and will address the crowd by delivering his testimony and faith journey.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Redhawk Athletics Team Chaplain Nick Grassi will also speak, as will a number of high school and collegiate athletes.

“It is like anything else,” Scott said, “when you get that (positive) momentum, and you hear a lot of people are going, then you want to go.

“They will hear stories from people whose lives have been changed.”

Scott said he isn’t solely focused on attracting “big numbers” to the event, but that is a benefit.

“It’s not about the numbers,” Scott said, “although, if we get more people there, then more people hear the message. When you get people to share their testimony, share what God has done in their lives, then it allows the Spirit to work in people that are there.”

The doors of the Stadium will open at 6 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7 p.m.

Though the Houck Field event is the biggest of the autumn season for SEMO FCA, another event is planned to take place in Dexter at a future date.

For more information on the event or SEMO FCA, follow the organization at SemoFCA.org, on Facebook, or X (fka Twitter) at @FCACoachScott.

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 17
Gridiron Guide: North-South matchups rule Week 8 schedule
SportsOct. 17
Bulldogs survive close volleyball match with Tigers
SportsOct. 17
SEMO receiver Tristan Smith making name for himself
SportsOct. 16
Semoball high school football stat leaders through Week 6

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey
SportsOct. 16
COLUMN: Cape has a permanent place in St. Louis hockey
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
SportsOct. 16
College football picks: No. 19 Missouri is favored by 4 1/2 against Auburn.
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
SportsOct. 16
ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
SportsOct. 16
Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
SportsOct. 16
St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
SportsOct. 16
Goalie Gustavsson makes 27 saves, scores an empty-netter, Wild beat Blues 4-1
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
SportsOct. 15
Roundup: Saxony Lutheran volleyball; Notre Dame, Jackson golf: Chaffee, Jackson softball; Eagle Ridge soccer
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
SportsOct. 15
Jackson VB seniors go out on high note, win 29th game in final home game
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy