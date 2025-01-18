When Allison Williamson twisted and turned through midair in one of her signature 1-meter dives at the City of Roses Invitational on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Cape Aquatic Center, she penciled into the water in the straightest line one could imagine.

But, ironically, her path to high school diving was nowhere near as straight and narrow.

That is because long before the Poplar Bluff junior continued to carve a name for herself with her City of Roses Invitational championship, Williamson had aspirations of becoming a high-level gymnast.

“I became a gymnast between the ages of about 3 and 4,” she said. “I found out it was a really big passion for me, and I loved it. I was good at it. There was hardly a meet where I didn't place first and I was sweeping it all. I went to state, and I won state for multiple years.”

Yet, with dreams of someday earning a college scholarship and competing at the Olympic level, Williamson eventually had to face the harsh reality it was not meant to be.

“I was really good at it, but I had some rough coaches,” she said. “I went through a lot of mental struggle with it and it turned my mentality away from it. It just created this negativity around the whole sport itself and made me really lose a lot of interest in it. So, it had gotten to the point where my last season was my last season, and I had to call it quits.”

Then the sport of diving came knocking on her door.

Williamson, who is also a member of the Poplar Bluff track team, is currently in her first season as a diver. Shortly after her unconventional path to the diving board began, she, like most first-timers, was unsure of what to expect.

However, for being a lifelong gymnast, it did not take Williamson long to translate her athleticism and acrobatic ability to the sport.

“A lot of the techniques and stuff that you learn from gymnastics help you tremendously in dive,” Williamson said. “You've already got that muscle memory of the flipping, the rotation and the control over your movements, and it just makes it so much easier. There's no way I could do this if I never did gymnastics. I would struggle so much.”

What she quickly realized, though, was that she and her Lady Mule teammates were put at a disadvantage compared to most programs.