Pittman brothers relishing final ride at Cape Central

Since first stepping on the gridiron for the Cape Central High School football program ahead of the 2021 season, both Deklin and Gavin Pittman have had many people stick by their side throughout their journeys.
But none have been closer to the two than each other.
“We began playing together in seventh grade,” Deklin said. “He's been off and on a little bit. I started in third grade and then junior high is when we really started playing with each other. That's really where we became a duo.
“I think we might have been 11 or 10, or something like that. We’d go in the front yard and one of our parents would sit there and throw the ball at us. We’d run around and make fun of each other, but it was a competition the whole time.”
Time has flown by since, as the Pittman brothers are entering the final stretch of their senior seasons, hoping to help Cape Central make a run to the state tournament for the third consecutive year. The Tigers are 8-1 this season, with the lone blemish being a loss against a rival Jackson team that has remained a regional power.
As the starting quarterback, Deklin has thrown for nearly 900 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in the regular season for an offense averaging 43.2 points per game.
Gavin, meanwhile, is one of the catalysts of a smothering Cape Central defense that has shut out four opponents this season. The safety is currently leading the Tigers and ranked top 10 in the Bootheel in total tackles.
“We’re definitely not satisfied,” Gavin said. “Just getting started. We’ve been here two years in a row and are ready to keep on going. We want to get to that championship game.”
The Pittmans’ run as Cape Central Tigers has been impressive. The brothers have played on back-to-back Class 5 state semifinal teams, have two District 1 Championship rings, are getting ready to play in their third straight district playoff tournament and are playing their best football after injuries derailed their junior seasons.
“I think the biggest thing is both of those guys came back from season-ending injuries and didn't get to play much last year,” head coach Kent Gibbs said. “Gavin came back late, but really didn't get to play a whole lot. Deklin’s matured and been a good field general for us as far as that goes. I think a lot of people forget that both those kids played in that first semifinal game we had and played really well. It’s good to have them back, no doubt.”
As for what the two have already accomplished this season, neither are letting themselves think too much about all of that — not yet at least. Deklin and Gavin seem to realize that their impact and this team’s season has been special, but there is bigger fish to fry in the ensuing weeks.
“I've been hearing stuff about this season, but, there’s still a lot of season left,” Deklin said. “We still got a few games we can add on to it. Once it’s over, that's when I’ll relax and look at everything.”
Gavin agrees, saying he is “taking it one game at a time” and focused on keeping his teammates dialed in during each practice and film session from here on out.
The Tigers’ path to the state tournament just became more difficult this year with powerhouse Cardinal Ritter sitting as the No. 1 seed on the opposite side of the district tournament bracket. However, the focus is pinpointed on this Friday, where Cape Central (8-1) hosts Webster Groves (2-6) at 7 p.m. at Tigers Stadium.
Like his twin brother, Deklin made sure to express his confidence in where the team is at mentally with the postseason now on the doorstep.
“I think we’ll definitely be ready to go,” he said. “It's going to take a lot of believing and just a lot of hard work off the field. It’s time we all come together and keep playing as hard as possible.”