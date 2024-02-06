Pittman brothers relishing final ride at Cape Central

Since first stepping on the gridiron for the Cape Central High School football program ahead of the 2021 season, both Deklin and Gavin Pittman have had many people stick by their side throughout their journeys.

But none have been closer to the two than each other.

“We began playing together in seventh grade,” Deklin said. “He's been off and on a little bit. I started in third grade and then junior high is when we really started playing with each other. That's really where we became a duo.

“I think we might have been 11 or 10, or something like that. We’d go in the front yard and one of our parents would sit there and throw the ball at us. We’d run around and make fun of each other, but it was a competition the whole time.”

Time has flown by since, as the Pittman brothers are entering the final stretch of their senior seasons, hoping to help Cape Central make a run to the state tournament for the third consecutive year. The Tigers are 8-1 this season, with the lone blemish being a loss against a rival Jackson team that has remained a regional power.

As the starting quarterback, Deklin has thrown for nearly 900 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in the regular season for an offense averaging 43.2 points per game.

Gavin, meanwhile, is one of the catalysts of a smothering Cape Central defense that has shut out four opponents this season. The safety is currently leading the Tigers and ranked top 10 in the Bootheel in total tackles.

“We’re definitely not satisfied,” Gavin said. “Just getting started. We’ve been here two years in a row and are ready to keep on going. We want to get to that championship game.”