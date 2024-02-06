Pirates ground Owls, win first district playoff game since 2009

It’s been a long time coming for the Perryville football team.

With a pair of touchdowns on the ground from Barrett Wheeler and another two scores from the air from Kayd Luckey, the Pirates grounded the Windsor Owls 26-8 to advance further in the Class 4 District 1 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1

Perryville won its first playoff game since 2009 when head coach Brent Roth was a player for the Pirates. It’s also the Pirates’ first playoff win under the current MSHSAA system.

“It's huge for our program to finally get over this hump,” Roth said. “I'm on I'm on top of the moon right now.”

Perryville (9-1) head coach Brent Roth has now won as many games in his fourth season as his first three years combined.

The Pirates' defense has held opposing offenses to two touchdowns or less for the sixth time this season. Led by Evan Hayden and Drew Leuckel, Perryville made a drastic improvement on defense, going from allowing an average of 28.3 points per game to 16.9.

“Last spring, we started talking about physicality. We have to be more physical and we kind of re-emphasized that tonight,” Roth said. “It's playoff time. You have to bring the physicality. You have to smack them in the mouth play after play after play after play, and our guys answered the call on that tonight. Our defense was flying around, all 11 guys of the ball and finishing, finishing plays off.”

The Pirates took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on two scoring runs by Wheeler, which put him at 20 touchdowns on the season.

“That was a goal for him,” Roth said. “What I've been telling him all year is, ‘We're not done.‘“

Wheeler and Luckey are part of a junior class that saw success as a group at the freshmen level. Now they’re leading the offense to an average of 36.8 points per game and a second home playoff game.