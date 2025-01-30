Photo Gallery: Cape Central defeats Kelly in wrestling

The Cape Central wrestling team defeated Kelly 55-18 in their final home duel meet of the season Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Neither team came into the meet with a full lineup and thus traded forfeits for half of the event. The few matches that did take place belonged to the Tigers.
The Tigers also honored their lone senior, Garrett Snider, before the meet.
Cape Central will travel to DeSoto, Mo., to participate in the Bob Georger Classic On Saturday, Feb. 1.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.