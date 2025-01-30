All sections
January 30, 2025

Photo Gallery: Cape Central defeats Kelly in wrestling

Cape Central's wrestling team triumphed over Kelly with a 55-18 victory in their final home duel of the season. Despite incomplete lineups, the Tigers dominated the matches and celebrated senior Garrett Snider.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Kaleb Ramdial of Cape Central wrestles Leland Patrick of Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Kaleb Ramdial of Cape Central wrestles Leland Patrick of Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Ja`Taiveon Tompkins of Cape Central wins his match against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Ja`Taiveon Tompkins of Cape Central wins his match against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central’s Eli Cheek wrestles Kelly’s Wyatt Farrow on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central's Eli Cheek wrestles Kelly's Wyatt Farrow on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central’s Connor Poole wrestles Kelly’s Jesse Carmack on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central's Connor Poole wrestles Kelly's Jesse Carmack on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central’s David Lange wins his wrestling match against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central's David Lange wins his wrestling match against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central senior Garrett Snider was honored during senior night before a wrestling meet against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School. 
Cape Central senior Garrett Snider was honored during senior night before a wrestling meet against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central senior Garrett Snider was awarded a forfeit win against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School. 
Cape Central senior Garrett Snider was awarded a forfeit win against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.
Cape Central senior Garrett Snider was honored alongside his mother during senior night before a wrestling meet against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School. 
Cape Central senior Garrett Snider was honored alongside his mother during senior night before a wrestling meet against Kelly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.

The Cape Central wrestling team defeated Kelly 55-18 in their final home duel meet of the season Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cape Central High School.

Neither team came into the meet with a full lineup and thus traded forfeits for half of the event. The few matches that did take place belonged to the Tigers.

The Tigers also honored their lone senior, Garrett Snider, before the meet.

Cape Central will travel to DeSoto, Mo., to participate in the Bob Georger Classic On Saturday, Feb. 1.

Sports Gallery

