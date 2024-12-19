Phoenix Beal has his work cut out for him.

Beal, the 25-year-old former Advance and Crowley's Ridge College baseball player went from assistant coach for the Southeast Tropics this past summer to head coach of the Zalma boy's basketball team.

It has been quite the challenge for Beal to undertake, as the Bulldogs have seen a winning season since 2016. Zalma has won two games or less in each of their past three seasons.

The 2024-25 season already started with some turmoil with three of the 11 players leaving the team before the start of the season. As a high school in a town of 70 people, both talent and available athletes come at a premium.

“We had some things happen that we weren’t quite expecting, so we had to battle that the first week," Beal said. "We had to throw around some guys who probably don’t need to play the positions they’re playing, but they’ve really stepped up. They’re doing what I’m asking them to do.”

Not only is Beal a brand new coach but his roster is also brand new. Senior Nate Borders, a mainstay on the cross country and track team who qualified for the Class 1 state championships earlier this fall, is Zalma's lone returning player and a rock for the Bulldogs defensively.

“He’s been playing a pivotal role on defense for us,” Beal said.