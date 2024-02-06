All sections
November 8, 2024

Perryville's soccer season ends in overtime heartbreak against Bayless

Perryville's soccer season ends in a tense 3-2 overtime loss to Bayless in the Class 2 District 1 semifinals. Despite a strong season, the Pirates' hopes were dashed by a late goal.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Perryville junior goalie Waylon Huber finishes the 2024 season with nine shutouts and a goal allow average of 1.36 per game.
Perryville junior goalie Waylon Huber finishes the 2024 season with nine shutouts and a goal allow average of 1.36 per game.

A promising soccer season for Perryville ended in disappointment in the semifinal round of the Class 2 District 1 tournament.

The top-seeded Pirates narrowly fell to the Bayless Bronchos 3-2 in overtime Thursday, Nov. 7, in Affton. Bayless will face the winner of the St. Pius vs. Lutheran South match in the district championship Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Pirates played from behind for most of the game, always playing catch up and never having a lead to maintain. The Bronchos took an early lead when Carsyn Ly found the back of the net for a goal with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Pirates responded with a goal from Carter Blechle, marking his ninth of the season, to tie the game at 1-1. However, Bayless regained the lead just before halftime with a goal from Eldin Islamovic, making it 2-1.

In the second half, Perryville's Treyton Barnett scored his 25th goal of the season, leveling the score at 2-2 and pushing the match into overtime. The decisive moment came when Muhamed Bektic scored the game-winning goal for Bayless, ending Perryville's hopes of advancing.

The Pirates finished with 13 wins for the second straight season. They ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak but an argument can be made that the two-week lull has dulled their momentum.

It was certainly a regular season worth remembering, one that includes a perfect 7-0 home record and a conference championship.

With 25 goals, Barnett finishes another season the Pirates’ leading goal scorer. The junior improved his previous season’s total of 15.

Junior goalkeeper Waylon Huber allowed 26 goals in 19 games, averaging 1.36 goals per game, this season, an improvement over last year. He is tied with Jackson goalkeeper Braden Thompson for the most shutouts in Southeast Missouri with nine.

Senior Blechle ends his Perryville career with nine goals. He and Ty Peeler (two goals) leaves behind a junior class that has the Pirates primed for another promising season in 2025.

