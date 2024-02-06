Perryville's soccer season ends in overtime heartbreak against Bayless

A promising soccer season for Perryville ended in disappointment in the semifinal round of the Class 2 District 1 tournament.

The top-seeded Pirates narrowly fell to the Bayless Bronchos 3-2 in overtime Thursday, Nov. 7, in Affton. Bayless will face the winner of the St. Pius vs. Lutheran South match in the district championship Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Pirates played from behind for most of the game, always playing catch up and never having a lead to maintain. The Bronchos took an early lead when Carsyn Ly found the back of the net for a goal with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Pirates responded with a goal from Carter Blechle, marking his ninth of the season, to tie the game at 1-1. However, Bayless regained the lead just before halftime with a goal from Eldin Islamovic, making it 2-1.

In the second half, Perryville's Treyton Barnett scored his 25th goal of the season, leveling the score at 2-2 and pushing the match into overtime. The decisive moment came when Muhamed Bektic scored the game-winning goal for Bayless, ending Perryville's hopes of advancing.