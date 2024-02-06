Perryville traveled to Festus and defeated Jefferson 42-36 on Friday, Oct. 4. Of all the wins this year for the Pirates, this one was the biggest in terms of proving to the state of Missouri they are for real.

The Pirates initially found themselves down a score to the Blue Jays but tied the game at 7 with 1:27 left in the first quarter on the first of four touchdown runs by junior running back Barrett Wheeler.

The Blue Jays pulled ahead with a 21-7 lead in the second quarter with two touchdowns. However, the Pirates ended the first half within striking distance with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Chase Richardet from quarterback Kayd Luckey mere seconds before halftime. Richardet entered the matchup, leading the area in receiving yards, and now has five touchdowns on the season.

The Pirates went into halftime down 21-14, but staged a third-quarter comeback on the back of Wheeler to take the lead. They tied the game at 21 on a nine-yard touchdown run and later went ahead 28-21 on a four-yard scoring run.

Wheeler’s last touchdown run of the night was his biggest, as he dashed 41 yards past the Blue Jays to score his 14th rushing touchdown of the season and put the Pirates up 35-21 with 1:50 left in the 3rd quarter.

Wheeler finished the game with 260 yards and scored four touchdowns for the second consecutive game. He now has 798 yards on the season, surpassing his previous total.

After Jefferson scored a touchdown to pull within seven entering the fourth quarter, the Pirates found the end zone one more time with 11 minutes remaining in the game on a 20-yard touchdown run by Luckey to lead 42-28. Luckey finished the game with a touchdown both running and passing, and his seven touchdown passes on the season have him among the top four in the area.