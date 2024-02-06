Since 2004, the Perryville football team has gone 0-10 more times (2) than above .500 (1) prior to the 2024 season.

So one can imagine the surprise of the Pirates finishing the regular season 8-1 with the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 1 playoffs surpassed the expectations of everyone outside of the players and coaches themselves.

"Our goal was to win every single game we played," Perryville head coach Brent Roth said. "We thought the way our schedule is laid out, that we could win every single game.

"I think we've, we've met expectations," he added. "Even winning this game on Friday will just be meeting expectations, not necessarily exceeding them."

Roth has coached the Pirates to believe in going into these games as the favorites, as the team expecting to win.

To them, they are no longer underdogs, there is no house money, and the stakes are high on Friday, Nov. 1, when Windsor comes to town.

"I told our guys this week, if we go out and we don't win on Friday, all this is lost," Roth said. "All this is for not and we'll be the team that didn't play anybody in the regular season and choked in the playoffs."

The last time Windsor played Perryville was in 2023 at Pirate Stadium. The Pirates won that game 12-0 but Roth expects a challenging matchup to start the playoffs.

"Windsor's a good football team. They're big up front, they got a couple of good running backs that are going to run really hard. So our defense definitely has a challenge. Their offense is gonna be explosive at times, and anytime you face like a triple option, wing-T offense like this, if you don't do your job, you're going to give up big plays."

The Pirates will rely on a player who started the summer competing for the quarterback spot but went on to make an impact on defense.