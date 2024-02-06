Perryville gets revenge on Saxony Lutheran in 3-0 win

The Perryville soccer team celebrated their seniors and got their revenge over Saxony Lutheran in a 3-0 win on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Perryville.
Treyton Barnett once again scored two goals for the Pirates, adding to his season total of 17.
"Treyton has grown as a player," Perryville coach Jerry Fulton said. "We always knew he had that talent to put the ball in the back of the net. Now he's finding his ability and his capability of getting open and making a play happen and finishing has been huge. He'll do nothing but help take this team where we need to go."
For the second game in a row, Vincent Schaaf scored the third goal of the match, putting the Pirates up 3-0 in the second half.
"Vinny has been solid," Fulton said. "He's just now finally coming out of that shell. We've always known Vinny could score. He's a great passer. He's a good player, a quiet kid, a good kid, and comes from a good family, but he just needed to come out of that shell a little bit. I'm glad to see him scoring at this time of the year because that'd be huge for us if Vinny can keep going."
The Pirates celebrated their two seniors, Carter Blechle and Ty Peeler, the ladder of who spent much of his high school career on the football team but has thrived on the pitch.
This was an important victory for the Pirates, who are undefeated at home. Saxony Lutheran defeated Perryville in the Class 2 District 1 Tournament last year.
However, more important than revenge, is district positioning. 15 games into the season, it was the first time the Pirates faced a district opponent.
"These districts are not set before the season," Fulton said. "You just never know who is going to be there, so you don't actually get to play half of them anymore."
Perryville's (10-5) homestand continues with a JCAA game against DeSoto on Oct. 17. A victory will give the Pirates the conference title for the 12th time in 13 seasons.
