Perryville falls to Greenville, 88-78, at Woodland Tourney

A nine-point halftime lead didn’t hold up as Perryville High School’s boys varsity basketball squad fell 88-78 to Greenville in opening round action of the Woodland Invitational Tournament.

The Pirates led 18-17 after the opening quarter and 41-32 at the break, but an 11-3 run by the Bears midway through the third quarter gave Greenville an insurmountable edge.

That run began shortly after a technical foul on the PHS head coach, showing frustration after another Pirates’ turnover.

“We definitely got outplayed today on effort,” said PHS coach Chris Hahn. “They outrebounded us, they out physicaled us. The turning point was definitely when I picked up the technical (foul). They got two free throws and converted on those. Our energy was just super low today.”