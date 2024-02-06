At 8-9, the Perryville boys' basketball team has won more games this season than any previous season since 2019, but a turnaround season can not be complete without a long-awaited signature win over a cross-town rival.

The Pirates got that by beating St. Vincent 71-64 for their first Mayor's Cup victory since 2019. Nobody was happier for the victory than Perryville athletic director Justin Dreyer, who coached the team last year but made the shrewd offseason move to bring Chris Hann back aboard the Pirate ship to rebuild the program.

"The program's been down for a while," Hann said. "This win is just kind of that signature win they needed to hopefully 100 percent buy into what we're doing, to be committed again. It's a big rivalry game so anytime you can beat SV, it's a big deal."

Hann started his coaching career with the Perryville freshman team and he developed a reputation for building programs from the ground up, mainly through his work with the Delta boys’ basketball team, who went 42-17 with two district titles from 2019-21.

"We have a great group of kids," Hann said. "They've all been pretty open. We're doing some different stuff than what they've ever done before, and they've all been really coachable and open about doing it. So I'm not shocked that we're starting to roll right now, because it usually takes about half a season. That's kind of the time frame."

Perryville started the season 2-1 but then lost six straight games to drop to 2-7. However, something happened in the Chester Tournament, as a key adjustment by Hann transformed the Pirates' fortunes. They got revenge on Valle Catholic to spark a four-game winning streak and the tournament's consolation title.

Including the win over St. Vincent, the Pirates have won six of their last eight games.

"We started going five in and five out, so playing with two groups," Hann said. "I think it's allowed us to play with better effort and I think the two groups that we have, they work well together. So each kid compliments each other. I think that's been a big part of it because our press is able to keep the pace up and guys are fresh."

Regardless of which unit was on the floor for Perryville, the shots from beyond the arc were flying. Like cannon fire, the Pirates made 11 three-point shots, as Waylon Huber, Eli Schott, and Jake Cissell each scored nine points. The other three-balls came from Aiden Wendel and Karston Schilli, who led the Pirates with 18 points.

"We shot a ton, and we were shooting well," Hann said. "We're just trying to get a bunch of shots up with our pace. We don't really care about what the number of threes was. We would like to get a lot of layups, but we got kids that can really shoot it."