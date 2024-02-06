Instead of getting ready to travel to Ste. Genevive on Saturday, March 15, players and coaches from both the Perryville and St. Vincent baseball teams took cover with the rest of their community as Perry County was assaulted by weather.

Thunderstorms and tornados left a trail of damage that destroyed homes and left a mark on the Perryville school buildings. The damage to the baseball fields has thrown a wrench in how both teams will start the season, both of the coaches had perspectives regarding the matter.

"Whatever problems we have, all you have to do is look around and go, 'Dude, there are people who have way worse than us," Perryville head coach Don O'Keefe said. "So whatever we have to adjust to, we do.

"In the grand scheme of life, me getting a bucket of baseballs is a lot easier than worrying about a hotel, house, or a life."

Fortunately for the players and their families, their houses saw minimal damage. But not everyone else in town was so fortunate. Perryville city administrator Brent Buerck told the Southeast Missourian homes saw the roof torn off from the wind and the city park, "took a lot of hits.”

"It's a mess," St. Vincent head coach Corey Sauer said. "I feel for those guys. For us, everybody's been good. No damage to my knowledge. At least it's been a good blessing."

Sauer said a group came in to help clean up the damage to their ballpark at the Perry Park Center but it will be "a couple weeks" before the Indians can start the season in their friendly confides.

"It's tough anytime your home ballpark gets destroyed like that," Corey Sauer said. "It kind of takes a hit when you don't know when you're going to get another home game. Those seniors are itching to play. We got to play on the road for the first couple of weeks, but we'll be fine. I mean, we practiced on it already, and since it was fairly clean, hopefully, we can get it back in shape pretty quickly."

O'Keefe said Ste. Genevive was not just the host of the preseason jamboree on Tuesday, March 18, but also friendly neighbors who provided a temporary home for practices and equipment for them to use during games.

The originally scheduled home opener against Crystal City has been switched into a road game on Friday, March 21. There is optimism that the Pirates will return to their repaired ship sooner than later.

"Our hopes are that they give us the okay sometime close to this weekend," O'Keefe said. "The dugout roofs are gone. There is a tree that landed on our fence in right field, but we can figure that stuff out and be able to clean it up. But it'd be nice just to be back in our own home."

Sharpen the spears

Weather aside, both teams are optimisitic towards their outlook this season. Both the Pirates and Indians expect to ride their upperclass arms to above .500 seasons and make a potential run in their respective district tournaments.