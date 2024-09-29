INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 245 yards and a touchdown while rediscovering his connection with Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 on Sunday.

Making his 100th regular-season start, Mahomes completed 19 of 29 passes for the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2020. Kelce had a season-high seven receptions for 89 yards and set the franchise's career receptions record, surpassing fellow tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Kansas City has won six straight over the Chargers. It also has 11 straight road victories victories its AFC West rival, the longest active winning streak by a visiting squad and tied for third all-time.

The Chargers (2-2) scored 10 points off a pair of Chiefs turnovers — a fumble by Carson Steele and Mahomes' fifth interception of the season — but struggled after that.

Mahomes heaved a 54-yard pass to Xavier Worthy in the third quarter for the Chiefs' first touchdown, and Samaje Perine put Kansas City ahead with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Playing with limited mobility because of a high ankle sprain, LA's Justin Herbert went 16 of 27 for 179 yards. The Chargers used a patchwork offensive line because of injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

Herbert was sacked twice by Chris Jones and was hit 10 times on 31 dropbacks.

Kansas City got the opening kickoff and was at the Chargers 30 when Elijah Molden recovered Steele’s fumble at the LA 27 after Tuli Tuipulotu jarred the ball loose while tackling the rookie running back.

The Chargers converted Steele's second fumble of the season into a touchdown.

Herbert completed all four of his passes on Los Angeles' opening 10-play drive, including a 7-yard strike to Ladd McConkey in the back of the end zone. Herbert took a big hit from Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring while throwing, but he put the ball in a tight spot as safety Bryan Cook had his back turned.

Cameron Dicker's 50 yard field goal extended the Chargers' lead to 10-0. The drive started on the KC 20 after a bizarre play in which Kristian Fulton intercepted Mahomes' pass intended for Kelce and returned it 29 yards up the right sideline.

Kansas City's Rashee Rice punched the ball loose behind Fulton for a fumble, which Chiefs center Creed Humphrey recovered. But the call was reversed when a video review showed Rice was out of bounds when he forced the fumble.