All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsNovember 24, 2024

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs win at the buzzer again, topping Panthers 30-27 on Shrader's field goal

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to a dramatic 30-27 victory over Panthers with a last-second field goal, securing their 10th straight double-digit win season. Chiefs' narrow escapes continue.

STEVE REED, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs in overtime against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs in overtime against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Spencer Shrader (40) kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Spencer Shrader (40) kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) works in the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) works in the pocket against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) falls after a hit by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) falls after a hit by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) hits Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) hits Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) speaks with Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) after a two-point conversion attempt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Reid was called for a persoanl foul against Thielen. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) speaks with Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) after a two-point conversion attempt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Reid was called for a persoanl foul against Thielen. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) works for a catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) works for a catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, Spencer Shrader kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Carolina Panthers 30-27 on Sunday to reach double-digit wins for the 10th straight season.

Noah Gray caught two TD passes as the Chiefs (10-1) bounced back from last week’s 30-21 loss at Buffalo and won at the buzzer yet again in a season of narrow escapes. DeAndre Hopkins also had a touchdown catch for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, who scored on their first five possessions.

Bryce Young finished 21 of 35 for 262 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (3-8), who had their two-game winning streak snapped. David Moore had six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Trailing 27-19, Young completed a fourth-down pass to Adam Thielen to move the chains, then went deep for the veteran receiver, who drew a pass-interference penalty on Chamarri Conner. That set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard.

Young's initial 2-point conversion toss to Moore drew a flag on Trent McDuffie, and Hubbard ran for 2 on the next play to tie the game with 1:46 left.

Mahomes ran for 33 yards on the ensuing drive and was sprung by a downfield block from Justin Watson to reach field goal range. Then he connected with Kareem Hunt for 10 yards to make it a chip shot for Shrader. Mahomes finished with 60 yards rushing.

The Chiefs wasted no time setting the tone as Samaje Perine returned the opening kickoff 56 yards and Mahomes found Gray for a 35-yard touchdown strike on the third play of scrimmage for a 7-0 lead. Gray went nine games without a TD catch before hauling in two last week against Buffalo. His 11-yard score late in the second quarter gave him two more against the Panthers.

The Panthers moved the ball well but struggled in the red zone, resulting in field goals of 30, 32, 29 and 33 yards for Eddy Pineiro, the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Running back Jonathan Brooks made his NFL debut for Carolina, but was limited to 7 yards on two carries.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Eight of the Chiefs' wins have come by a one-score margin, and this was their second straight victory decided on the last play. They beat Denver two weeks ago by blocking a would-be game-winning field goal.

Moving on up

Kansas City's Travis Kelce had six catches for 62 yards and moved into third place in career yards receiving by a tight end. He ranks behind only Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten. However, Kelce failed to find the end zone for the ninth time in 11 games this season.

Injuries

Panthers: Rookie TE Ja'Tavion Sanders was taken to the hospital with a neck injury after landing awkwardly on his head after making a catch near the end of the second quarter.

Up next

Chiefs: Host Las Vegas on Friday.

Panthers: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterNov. 24
Spreading cheer one gift at a time with Cape Jaycees
SportsNov. 24
SEMO Redhawks to host Illinois State in first round of FCS p...
SportsNov. 24
Palmieri, Nelson lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Blues to end...
SportsNov. 24
No. 11 SEMO falls behind early, drops 28-21 loss at No. 25 T...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
St. Vincent crushes Crystal City, repeats as C1D1 champions
SportsNov. 23
St. Vincent crushes Crystal City, repeats as C1D1 champions
Late rally by Kirkwood leads Pioneers past Jackson 45-35
SportsNov. 23
Late rally by Kirkwood leads Pioneers past Jackson 45-35
UNC Asheville downs SEMO 72-64 in men's basketball
SportsNov. 23
UNC Asheville downs SEMO 72-64 in men's basketball
Mississippi Valley Conference reveals yearly volleyball honors
SportsNov. 23
Mississippi Valley Conference reveals yearly volleyball honors
Catfish add OVC coaching legend as 2025 manager
SportsNov. 22
Catfish add OVC coaching legend as 2025 manager
Jackson seniors sign NLIs with OVC schools
SportsNov. 22
Jackson seniors sign NLIs with OVC schools
COLUMN: NFL legend stands in Redhawks' way of title, history
SportsNov. 22
COLUMN: NFL legend stands in Redhawks' way of title, history
Outright OVC football title on the line: 4 storylines ahead of SEMO at Tennessee State
SportsNov. 22
Outright OVC football title on the line: 4 storylines ahead of SEMO at Tennessee State
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy