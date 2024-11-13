All sections
SportsNovember 13, 2024

Pastrnak's goal completes rally as Bruins come back to stun Blues 3-2

Pastrnak's late goal seals a stunning Bruins comeback over the Blues, winning 3-2 after trailing 2-0. Boston scores three in the third, breaking a losing streak when trailing after two periods.

JOE HARRIS, Associated Press
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, left, is congratulated by Charlie McAvoy (73) and Mason Lohrei (6) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, left, is congratulated by Charlie McAvoy (73) and Mason Lohrei (6) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Bruins' Mason Lohrei (6) chases after a loose puck along the boards as St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Bruins' Mason Lohrei (6) chases after a loose puck along the boards as St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Bruins' Justin Brazeau (55) looks at the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Pierre-Olivier Joseph (77) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Bruins' Justin Brazeau (55) looks at the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Pierre-Olivier Joseph (77) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) falls while battling for a loose puck with Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) falls while battling for a loose puck with Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn is congratulated by Jake Neighbours (63) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn is congratulated by Jake Neighbours (63) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as the Boston Bruins scored three third-period goals to come back for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle trickled through Jordan Binnington’s pads and slid just over the goal line.

Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy also scored for the Bruins who trailed 2-0 after two periods. Geekie returned to the lineup after sitting the last three games as a healthy scratch.

Boston had been outscored 16-5 in the third period and was 0-7-0 this season when trailing after two entering the game.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves as Boston won for the fourth time in its last six games.

Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist scored second-period power-play goals for the Blues, snapping an 0-for-21 drought with the man advantage on home ice to start the season.

Binnington made 27 saves as the Blues lost their third straight.

Takeaways

Bruins: Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (lower body) left the game after blocking a 79 mph shot from Justin Faulk on a St. Louis power play late in the first period and did not return. Lindholm had led all Bruins skaters with 8:17 of ice time before leaving the ice in noticeable discomfort.

Blues: It was the first time in eight games that St. Louis scored the first goal.

Key moment

Nathan Walker rang a shot off the left post early in the third period that would have given the Blues a commanding 3-0 lead.

Geekie scored less than two minutes later at 4:53 and McAvoy tied the game at 9:15.

Key stat

Pastrnak had 10 shots on goal for the Bruins and got the assist on Geekie’s goal.

Up Next

The Bruins travel to Dallas on Thursday night, while the Blues kick off a three-game road swing at Buffalo.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

