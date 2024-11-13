Pastrnak's goal completes rally as Bruins come back to stun Blues 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as the Boston Bruins scored three third-period goals to come back for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle trickled through Jordan Binnington’s pads and slid just over the goal line.

Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy also scored for the Bruins who trailed 2-0 after two periods. Geekie returned to the lineup after sitting the last three games as a healthy scratch.

Boston had been outscored 16-5 in the third period and was 0-7-0 this season when trailing after two entering the game.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves as Boston won for the fourth time in its last six games.

Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist scored second-period power-play goals for the Blues, snapping an 0-for-21 drought with the man advantage on home ice to start the season.

Binnington made 27 saves as the Blues lost their third straight.

Takeaways

Bruins: Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (lower body) left the game after blocking a 79 mph shot from Justin Faulk on a St. Louis power play late in the first period and did not return. Lindholm had led all Bruins skaters with 8:17 of ice time before leaving the ice in noticeable discomfort.