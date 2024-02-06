NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists and the New York Islanders beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots and got his 100th career victory for the Islanders.

Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in the Blues' third loss in four games.

Nelson extended the Islanders lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal with 4:05 left in the second period. He buried a one-timer from his knees when Max Tsyplakov set him up in the slot.

Palmieri opened the scoring with 1:09 left in the first period.

Neighbours scored a power-play goal 45 seconds into the third to pull the Blues within a goal, but Palmieri sealed the Islanders' win with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Takeaways

Blues: The power play has struggled significantly this season, ranking near the bottom of the NHL. However, Neighbours' third-period goal could be a catalyst for improvement.