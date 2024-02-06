All sections
SportsNovember 24, 2024

Palmieri, Nelson lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Blues to end three-game skid

Kyle Palmieri's two goals and Brock Nelson's standout performance helped the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Blues. Ilya Sorokin secured his 100th career victory.

By: SCOTT CHARLES, Associated Press
New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues head coach Steve Ott () during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues head coach Steve Ott () during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) battle New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) and right wing Maxim Tsyplakov (7) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) battle New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) and right wing Maxim Tsyplakov (7) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with right wing Maxim Tsyplakov (7) after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with right wing Maxim Tsyplakov (7) after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) reacts after scoring a goal in front of St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) reacts after scoring a goal in front of St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich (48) passed the puck against New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich (48) passed the puck against New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists and the New York Islanders beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots and got his 100th career victory for the Islanders.

Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in the Blues' third loss in four games.

Nelson extended the Islanders lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal with 4:05 left in the second period. He buried a one-timer from his knees when Max Tsyplakov set him up in the slot.

Palmieri opened the scoring with 1:09 left in the first period.

Neighbours scored a power-play goal 45 seconds into the third to pull the Blues within a goal, but Palmieri sealed the Islanders' win with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Takeaways

Blues: The power play has struggled significantly this season, ranking near the bottom of the NHL. However, Neighbours' third-period goal could be a catalyst for improvement.

Islanders: New York held a third-period lead in each of their last four games but managed only a 1-2-1 record, with their lone regulation win coming against the Blues on Saturday. ... Nelson moved ahead of Bob Bourne into a tie for ninth place with John Tonelli on the Islanders' scoring list with 544 points.

Key moment

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson scored midway through the third period to temporarily extend the Islanders lead to 3-1, but the goal was taken off the board after the Blues successfully challenged for goaltender interference.

Key stat

The Islanders' allowed another power-play goal and continue to struggle at home this season, killing off just seven of 16 opportunities.

Up Next

Blues visit the New York Rangers on Monday, and Islanders host Detroit.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

